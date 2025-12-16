GridStor Announces Tolling Agreement and Start of Construction for Texas Battery Energy Storage Project

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GridStor, a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems, announced today execution of a tolling agreement with a Fortune 500 company for the Gunnar Reliability Project, a 150 MW, 300 MWh battery facility in Hidalgo County, Texas. The project has commenced construction and is expected to begin operations by the end of 2026.

“At a time of rapidly increasing power demand, battery energy storage helps ensure affordable, reliable power to households and Lower Rio Grande Valley businesses,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of GridStor. “We are proud to increase our commitment to building battery storage facilities that help Texas sustain its historic economic expansion and deliver cost-effective power.”

Driven by rapid growth in power demand in the state from large industrial customers, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) forecasts a more than 50% increase in the state’s peak load by 2030. Over 12,000 MW of battery energy storage has been deployed on the ERCOT power system to date.

During construction, the Gunnar Reliability Project is expected to sustain over 100 jobs including skilled tradespersons and apprentices. Once operating, the project will increase the resilience of the Lower Rio Grande Valley region of the ERCOT power system, providing power equivalent to serving 95,000 average Texas households during the hours of greatest demand on the electric grid.

Once completed, the Gunnar Reliability Project will represent GridStor’s second operating battery energy storage facility in Texas. GridStor’s Hidden Lakes Reliability Project, a 220 MW battery energy storage facility in Galveston County, Texas, commenced operations earlier this year.

Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, GridStor manages a pipeline of over 3 GW of battery storage projects in later-stage development or under construction across the western and central U.S. The company is focused on executing and delivering projects that provide cost-effective, near-term solutions to utilities, data centers, and other large industrial customers in regions with rapidly growing energy demand.

About GridStor

GridStor strengthens America’s power system reliability by building and operating battery projects, storing electricity to deliver when and where it’s most needed. GridStor develops, acquires, and operates utility-scale, standalone battery storage projects primarily across North America. Visit us at www.gridstor.com and on LinkedIn.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), delivering investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. Goldman Sachs oversees approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision as of September 30, 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn.