PointBridge Partners with Aspen to Launch Admitted Physicians Professional Liability Program

PointBridge, a leading managing general underwriter specializing in professional liability insurance, announced today the launch of a new admitted physicians medical malpractice program in partnership with Aspen, an AM Best A rated global specialty lines company.

The program addresses the growing need for modern, competitively priced professional liability coverage for physicians and surgeons across the United States.

The program, set to launch January 1, 2026, addresses the growing need for modern, competitively priced professional liability coverage for physicians and surgeons across the United States. Initial market rollout will begin in select states on January 1, 2026 with deployment across 15 target states by the end of Q1 2026.

"We're excited to partner with Aspen to bring a fresh approach to physicians professional liability insurance," said Philip Cabaud, CEO at PointBridge. "This program combines the financial strength and stability of a strong international carrier with cutting-edge AI-assisted underwriting technology to deliver faster turnaround times, more accurate risk assessment, and competitive pricing for physicians and their practices."

Program Features:

The new admitted program offers several key advantages for medical professionals:

Financial Strength : Backed by Aspen's AM Best A rating and internationally recognized paper

: Backed by Aspen's AM Best A rating and internationally recognized paper Modern Admitted Forms : Updated admitted forms featuring current coverage language designed for today's medical practice environment

: Updated admitted forms featuring current coverage language designed for today's medical practice environment Advanced Underwriting : AI-assisted underwriting technology enables faster turnaround times and more precise risk assessment alongside underwriter review

: AI-assisted underwriting technology enables faster turnaround times and more precise risk assessment alongside underwriter review Competitive Pricing: Technology-driven efficiencies allow for more competitive premium structures

The program will be available to licensed physicians and surgeons, as well as professional corporations and practice entities under which insured physicians operate. Initial launch states include Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

PointBridge will work with appointed retail agents and brokers to bring this new capacity to market, providing underwriting expertise and streamlined service throughout the quoting and binding process.

About PointBridge

PointBridge is a managing general agent providing innovative professional liability insurance and risk management solutions. The company specializes in developing modern insurance programs that leverage technology to deliver superior service and competitive pricing to healthcare facilities and professionals.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides insurance and reinsurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as its branch operations in Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.