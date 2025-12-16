Wiss Enters 2026 With Unprecedented Momentum Across Growth, Innovation, and Talent

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiss, a full-service accounting and business advisory firm leveraging AI and data analytics to deliver advanced accounting and financial solutions, today announced a strong business momentum driven by strategic implementation of its co-sourcing and outsourcing service model, new partnerships with leading accounting and finance technology providers, the successful rollout of AI-driven initiatives, new customer wins and operational breakthroughs.

In 2025, Wiss implemented an AI application layer in each service where the innovation in AI enabled the company to build agents to match the workflow needs. Even though Wiss has been in business for over 50 years, it sees itself in continuous transformation mode. Wiss ownership has committed to reinvention and thinking of itself as a VC startup rather than a traditional, mature professional service firm. The company envisions a future as the “last mile provider”, bringing innovation to outdated accounting departments and overwhelmed accountants. Wiss firmly believes that the days of accounting as a back-office function are over.

Wiss has strengthened its foothold by powering its accountants with AI-optimized solutions to provide outsourced and co-sourced accounting solutions to accounting and finance departments. By blending the latest AI and automation technology with a human-centric, relationship-driven approach, Wiss offers its clients access to a full accounting operation without the overhead of building and maintaining it internally. This propels companies to reduce overhead costs while strengthening their accounting personnel and tech stack. Thus, Wiss becomes a key extension to teams and provides them with more current and deeper insights to strengthen their core businesses.

“We are committed to breaking the traditional accounting model that has been outdated for over two decades. We are investing in AI and innovative solutions to remove the darkness from the world the accountants have lived in for years. Accountants have been asked to do more and more with complexities and enormous swaths of data with outdated tools and disconnected systems. We created Wiss Labs where we pilot new AI-optimized tools to test and refine them in an effort to create better ways for accountants to solve problems and to perform their daily functions in a much quicker and more effective way. We have an obligation to our people and our clients' accountants to be at the forefront of the new way of accounting,” said Paul Peterson, CEO and Managing Partner at Wiss. “Wiss is redefining the accounting and advisory industry by modernizing finance functions and leveraging advanced tools that fuel our market momentum and support the next generation of accountants.”

Wiss’s intelligent automation solutions have been integrated into client services and core accounting tasks. This has been made possible through internal innovation and recent technology partnerships. Some highlights of the past year include:

Creation of Wiss Labs: Wiss Labs partners and invests with founders who are building the future of accounting. Through Wiss Labs, future-ready solutions are developed to create powerful tools for accountants and finance professionals.

Rillet Partnership: By partnering with Rillet, the AI-native ERP platform that helps streamline operations, improve financial visibility, and reduce reliance on manual or outdated processes, Wiss is excited to include this technology in its tech stack to offer its clients the most innovative ERP solution to serve as its backbone to its accounting and reporting needs.

Tabs Partnership: Wiss's partnership with Tabs, an AI-native revenue platform that automates the billing, collections, revenue recognition, and reporting processes, bridges the gap between financial advisory and modern automation, turning data accuracy into a growth advantage for Wiss's clients.

Basis Partnership: In 2023, Wiss partnered with Basis, a leading AI platform for accounting firms. Wiss was the first accounting firm in the country to partner with Basis to bring their powerful tool to Wiss's accountants. The Basis platform has significantly increased the effectiveness of Wiss personnel. It enabled Wiss's outsourced accounting team to achieve faster monthly close processes with increased accuracy in its accounting.

2025 has been marked by several industry accolades and recognition, validating Wiss’s innovative work, and the company’s forward-thinking leadership:

Committed to serving its community, Wiss has also expanded its financial literacy program in 2025. The company continued its partnership with NJ Devils, Team Walker, and FiCycle, to teach financial basics, equipping students with the tools they need to build long-term financial stability. Kelsey Silverstein, Wiss’s PeopleOps Manager and leader of its financial literacy programming, spoke at the 2025 EVERFI Impact Summit on how Wiss is advancing financial literacy among New Jersey students. Through its financial literacy efforts, Wiss has reached over a thousand high school students across 15 schools, including 249 students from low- to moderate-income schools. Collectively, these students achieved a 27% increase in their financial literacy assessment scores. This initiative was awarded a 2025 Silver Globee for Business Philanthropist Company of the Year.

“Wiss has been an exceptional partner to Sweetwater across accounting, tax advisory, and executive placement. Their team consistently delivers strategic guidance that impacts our bottom line, from placing our Controller to providing tax strategy that goes beyond traditional services,” said Ronald C. Witt, Jr., President & CEO of Sweetwater Construction Corp. “I've found trusted advisors at Wiss I rely on for business decisions across the company. When I think of Wiss, two words come to mind. Tremendous Partner!”

About Wiss

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, and with offices in New York City and Florida, Wiss is clearing the path for a new era of accounting. We bring technical experts powered with AI to meet the needs of today’s data centric, growth-minded customer. Wiss is an accounting business that goes beyond the numbers, offering our dynamic clients a full spectrum of accounting and advisory services. Every Wiss client is engaged with a tailored team of specialists who advise on specific needs at their stage of growth. Wiss taps into the full potential of what an accounting business should be—modernizing the experience for clients, teams, and the industry at large.