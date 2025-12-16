Reimagine Care and Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute Launch Virtual Cancer Care Collaboration to Reduce Hospitalizations and Elevate Patient Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the leader in on-demand, technology-enabled cancer care, today announced a collaboration with the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute to expand access, increase clinical capacity and improve cancer care delivery across the Tampa Bay region. The partnership integrates Reimagine Care’s AI-enabled virtual cancer care program into Tampa General’s clinical pathways, supporting the Institute’s long-term strategy to scale oncology services and meet growing demand across Florida. Further signaling its alignment with Reimagine Care and the organization’s mission, Tampa General’s venture arm, TGH Ventures, also invested in the company.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen oncology operations by alleviating workforce strain, reducing avoidable hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits, and improving the continuity of care. Share

The collaboration is designed to strengthen oncology operations by alleviating workforce strain, reducing avoidable hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits, and improving the continuity of care. For oncologists, the model reduces administrative burdens associated with after-hours symptom management, documentation and triage, freeing physicians to focus more of their time on direct patient care, including diagnosis, treatment planning and clinical research. For the TGH Cancer Institute, it expands patient capacity and supports quality metrics and accreditation readiness, helping Tampa General maintain its position as a regional and national leader in cancer care.

“By partnering with Reimagine Care, we gain both a dedicated team and powerful technology that allow us to anticipate and intervene before symptoms worsen, lowering hospital and ED visits while maintaining the highest levels of care and patient experience,” said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, MD, MBA, executive vice president, chief of oncology, president of Tampa General Provider Network and co-vice president of Clinical and Translational Research, TGH USF Office of Clinical Research. “Just as importantly, this collaboration expands our capacity to serve more patients across the region, helping us grow while ensuring that every individual receives the support they need.”

Reimagine Care delivers 24/7, AI-augmented virtual support that extends cancer care beyond the clinic by proactively monitoring symptoms, triaging concerns, supporting early intervention and routing escalations to clinicians as needed. The company’s care model has already demonstrated measurable reductions in ED utilization and hospital admissions for some of the nation’s leading cancer centers, while improving patient satisfaction and treatment adherence.

“Cancer care doesn’t stop when clinic doors close,” said Dan Nardi, CEO of Reimagine Care. “We see our role as extending the reach of the care team into patients’ homes: constant connection, early detection of red flags and reducing the stress of navigating symptoms between visits. Partnering with Tampa General, a nationally recognized cancer center, intensifies our mission to transform how cancer care is delivered.”

The TGH Cancer Institute is widely recognized for clinical excellence, having been ranked among the top 10% of cancer programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and named one of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for Oncology by Newsweek and Statista. As one of the few Florida cancer centers backed by academic medicine, in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the TGH Cancer Institute provides comprehensive care through groundbreaking therapies, advanced diagnostics, clinical trials and a coordinated, interdisciplinary approach to patient care.

Cancer remains a significant public health challenge in Florida. The Florida Cancer Data System reports that the state sees roughly 115,000 new cancer diagnoses annually, reflecting significant demand for both acute and longitudinal care services. In Hillsborough County and the greater Tampa region, cancer death rates are high, with the combined cancer mortality rate for Hillsborough and Pinellas at 146.8 deaths per 100,000, representing one of the highest regional rates in the state.

By leveraging a hybrid care model that blends in-person treatment with remote monitoring and virtual support, Tampa General and Reimagine Care can reduce avoidable crises and prioritize proactive, patient-centered management.

“Our partnership with Reimagine Care underscores the importance of thoughtfully leveraging venture capital to help drive innovation within a health system like ours,” said Rachel Feinman, managing director for TGH Ventures and vice president of innovation at Tampa General. “By identifying organizations like Reimagine Care whose business models strategically align with our mission and investing in their growth, we are able to expand our capabilities to deliver the most advanced, specialized care to all patients – even those managing complex conditions such as cancer.”

ABOUT REIMAGINE CARE

At Reimagine Care, we start with a simple truth: people facing cancer need support that meets them where they are, when they need it most. They deserve to thrive as whole human beings, surrounded by the support they need.

We partner with oncology providers to make this possible through an AI-enabled care platform that extends compassionate, expert care beyond clinic walls. Our technology doesn't replace the human touch; it amplifies it. By providing 24/7 access to oncology-trained clinicians and resolving 95% of patient needs virtually, we reduce avoidable emergency visits and free physicians from the constant cycle of after-hours calls and administrative burden.

The result is transformative for everyone: patients receive proactive, whole-person support for their clinical, emotional, and social needs, while oncologists reclaim the capacity and joy that drew them to medicine in the first place.

Our vision: harness the power of AI to make cancer care profoundly more human, accessible, and sustainable for everyone it touches. We're building the trusted standard for how patients and providers navigate cancer together.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,529-bed, not-for-profit academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the Tampa Bay region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. The system’s hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties listed among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, Tampa General has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. The academic health system’s commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the safety-net hospital for the region, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2023, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation’s No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General is home to a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General’s footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.