LevelBlue and Tenable Introduce Unlimited, Enterprise-Grade Vulnerability Scanning in USM Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LevelBlue, the world’s largest pure-play provider of managed security services, today announced an expanded partnership with Tenable to provide unlimited, enterprise-grade vulnerability scanning for all LevelBlue USM platform clients at no additional cost. This move redefines what clients and partners can expect from a managed security provider by delivering world-class visibility without financial barriers.

Vulnerability management is a foundational element of security, yet many organizations face limited coverage, fragmented data, and additional costs to maintain visibility. LevelBlue and Tenable are changing that model. By embedding Tenable’s scanning and risk analytics directly into the LevelBlue Unified Security Management (USM) platform, clients can continuously discover and assess vulnerabilities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, without additional contracts, add-ons, or vendor tools.

“As a leading MDR provider, LevelBlue is proud to partner with Tenable, the exposure management leader,” said Michael Vaughn, Director of Product Management at LevelBlue. “Together, we’re bringing unlimited, enterprise-grade scanning to every USM platform client at no additional cost. This sets a new standard for value in cybersecurity.”

Key Benefits for Clients and Partners

Together, LevelBlue and Tenable deliver the scale, automation, and precision required to manage modern threat landscapes efficiently. Key benefits include:

Unlimited vulnerability scanning: Included at no additional cost

Included at no additional cost Deeper visibility: Insight into both known and unknown assets

Insight into both known and unknown assets Faster remediation: Integrated workflows and guided best practices

Integrated workflows and guided best practices Unified security context: Correlation with LevelBlue’s detection and response capabilities

Correlation with LevelBlue’s detection and response capabilities AI-powered prioritization: Access to Tenable’s Vulnerability Priority Rating (optional)

Empowering Partners and Advancing Exposure Management

For LevelBlue partners, free Tenable vulnerability scanning within USM is a major competitive differentiator. MSSPs can now extend Tenable’s enterprise-grade scanning to their own clients through LevelBlue’s unified platform, adding measurable value without operational complexity.

This partnership reinforces LevelBlue’s commitment to delivering advanced security capabilities without high costs for clients and partners.

From Vulnerability to Exposure Management

Vulnerability scanning is only part of the picture. LevelBlue takes the next step by delivering complete exposure management, transforming raw scan results into actionable insights. The platform enables clients to:

Correlate Tenable findings with live detection across their events

Prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploit intelligence and asset criticality

Automate remediation through ITSM and SecOps integrations

Track progress and demonstrate measurable risk reduction

This unified approach gives organizations the clarity and control needed to improve resilience and close security gaps faster and continuously.

About LevelBlue

LevelBlue reduces risk and builds lasting resilience so organizations can innovate and advance their mission with confidence. As the world’s most analyst-recognized and largest pure-play managed security services provider, LevelBlue elevates client outcomes that matter: stronger defense, faster response, and sustained business continuity. LevelBlue combines AI-powered security operations, advanced threat intelligence, and elite human expertise to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of strategic advisory, managed security, offensive security, and incident response services. Learn more at levelblue.com.