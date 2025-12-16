Enersense Selects Sitetracker as the Platform of Choice for 5G and Fiber Expansion Initiatives

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management, announced that Enersense, a leading lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications services across Finland and the Baltics, has selected Sitetracker to digitize and scale its operations. The implementation enabled Enersense to replace legacy systems, standardize workflows, and support their ability to deliver services with short lead times and high process precision. The first phase of implementation is already supporting Finland’s 5G and rapidly expanding fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) initiatives.

“With a single platform for project and field data, we can ensure our teams are aligned, customers are informed, and resources are deployed where they have the greatest impact.” - Miika Erola, EVP at Enersense Connectivity Share

Before Sitetracker, Enersense relied on spreadsheets and email to manage project execution, resulting in limited visibility into project milestones, asset tracking, and field performance. As 5G and FTTH deployment accelerated, these manual processes created operational bottlenecks, slowed invoicing, and hindered communication with customers and contractors.

By implementing Sitetracker, Enersense now gains:

Accurate forecasting and project visibility, improving internal collaboration as well as communication with customers, and accelerating rollout timelines.





Automated production tracking and invoicing, reducing disputes and ensuring faster revenue recognition.





A unified system of record, connecting engineering, field, and subcontractor teams for better collaboration and data-driven decisions.





, connecting engineering, field, and subcontractor teams for better collaboration and data-driven decisions. Scalable operations management, enabling Enersense to meet surging 5G and fiber demand while preparing for future AI-enabled workflows.

“Sitetracker gives us the transparency and agility needed to manage complex network rollouts efficiently,” said Miika Erola, EVP at Enersense Connectivity. “With a single platform for project and field data, we can ensure our teams are aligned, customers are informed, and resources are deployed where they have the greatest impact. This is a major step toward supporting Finland’s digital and energy transition goals.”

Enersense’s broader digital transformation aims to increase efficiency and transparency across its operations. Sitetracker’s scalability and integration capabilities are helping the company streamline IT systems, eliminate redundant tools, and drive performance.

“Enersense is a great example of how forward-thinking companies are modernizing infrastructure delivery to accelerate the energy and digital transition,” said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. “By moving to a centralized, intelligent platform, Enersense is setting a new standard for operational excellence in telecommunications and energy connectivity.”

