Royal London Asset Management Partners With Seismic to Transform How Client Relationships Deepen, Grow and Scale

Leading asset manager deploys Seismic’s AI-powered enablement platform to scale personalised, compliant client engagement

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal London Asset Management has selected Seismic, the global leader in AI-powered enablement, to accelerate its digital transformation journey and redefine how client relationships are nurtured and scaled across the organisation.

“This partnership [with Seismic] supports our ambition to grow and strengthen client relationships in a future-proofed, scalable way.” - Ed Venner, Chief Client Officer, Royal London Asset Management

In an industry where agility, trust, and precision define success, Royal London Asset Management is putting modern enablement technology at the heart of how it operates. By deploying Seismic’s platform, Royal London Asset Management will empower teams across sales, marketing, compliance, and client services to deliver a more personalised and consistent client experience while maintaining the highest standards of brand and regulatory integrity.

“Our clients regularly tell us how they value timely and insightful interactions with us. We are committed to maintaining our high levels of client service as we grow and as client needs evolve,” said Ed Venner, Chief Client Officer, Royal London Asset Management. “Seismic provides us with the tools to do exactly that: delivering content and insights with precision, speed, and consistency. This partnership supports our ambition to grow and strengthen client relationships in a future-proofed, scalable way.”

Through automation, AI-driven insights, and real-time analytics, Seismic will enable Royal London Asset Management to streamline how content is created, approved, and shared with clients. The platform allows teams to personalise client-facing materials at scale, automate up to 80% of recurring content updates, and gain visibility into how clients engage with content. In turn, Royal London Asset Management employees will regain more time to focus on strategic work and deepen client relationships.

“Royal London Asset Management exemplifies what forward-thinking leadership in financial services looks like,” said Rob Tarkoff, Chief Executive Officer, Seismic. “With Seismic, Royal London Asset Management’s teams gain full access to the latest client-ready content, AI-powered feedback on presentations, and tools to prepare and host client meetings seamlessly. Together, we’re helping reimagine how their teams connect with clients with the agility, intelligence, and consistency today’s investors expect.”

Royal London Asset Management teams will use Seismic’s products to automate content creation, streamline client interactions, and capture meeting insights through AI-generated feedback. Seismic’s compliance and analytics tools will ensure every client engagement is timely, relevant, and aligned with Royal London Asset Management’s brand and regulatory standards — giving both clients and employees a more connected experience.

Learn more about how Seismic works with the world’s leading financial services firms on our website.

About Royal London Asset Management

Royal London Asset Management is one of the UK’s leading active fund management companies, managing £181 billion/A$378 billion* on behalf of a broad range of clients. It is an integral part of customer-owned mutual, Royal London, and free from short-term shareholder demands.

Committed to investment excellence and responsible investing, Royal London Asset Management has a proven track record of navigating complex market conditions. It works in close partnership with clients to deliver a wide spectrum of investment solutions to help investors achieve their financial goals.

As independent and engaged stewards of capital, Royal London Asset Management embraces its responsibilities on behalf of investors, aiming to deliver long-term value for clients and positive outcomes for society.

Royal London Asset Management: Proven solutions, Principled approach, Partnerships built to last.

*As at 30 June 2025
**Based on total 2022 premium income. ICMIF Global 500, 2024

Royal London Asset Management Limited, registered in England and Wales number 2244297; authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered Office: 80 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3N 4BW.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in AI-powered enablement, empowering go-to-market leaders to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the only unified AI-powered platform that prepares customer-facing teams with the skills, content, tools, and insights needed to maximise every buyer interaction and strengthen client relationships. Trusted by approximately 2,000 organisations worldwide, Seismic helps businesses achieve measurable outcomes and accelerate revenue growth. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at seismic.com/uk.

