Accenture and Palantir Expand Global Strategic Partnership to Drive AI Reinvention

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) have formed the Accenture Palantir Business Group designed to accelerate the delivery of advanced AI and data solutions that power new value and drive growth for global clients. As part of the relationship, Accenture has been named a Palantir preferred global partner for enterprise transformation.

“With this significant expansion of our ecosystem partnership with Palantir, our clients can accelerate advanced AI across the enterprise and deliver business outcomes faster,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “In our focus areas, the combination of Accenture’s broad industry and functional experience with Palantir’s powerful platforms will help enable organizations to build AI and data solutions and develop scalable enterprise AI systems that drive reinvention, create value and foster growth.”

“Our expanded partnership with Accenture will help enterprises transform themselves at speed and scale using Palantir’s platform,” said Dr. Alex Karp, Palantir CEO and co-founder. “I am excited that our partnership will further accelerate the impact that both Accenture and Palantir are having in deploying AI-powered decision intelligence capabilities across industries."

The Accenture Palantir Business group will be supported by dedicated forward deployed engineers (FDEs) from Palantir and more than 2,000 Palantir-skilled Accenture professionals with deep industry and functional experience and Accenture FDEs to help accelerate the reinvention of business processes with Palantir’s platforms. The teams will work side-by-side with clients to move from siloed data to integrated, AI-powered decision making. With momentum already across government, energy and oil and gas sectors, the business group will further work with clients on select industry use cases including healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, consumer goods and financial services.

The group will have a particular focus on the complex operations of data center and AI infrastructure programs that are critical to economic resilience. The companies will help clients leverage Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform and tap into secure computing power in complex commercial and mission critical environments.

