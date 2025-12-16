Central Garden & Pet Announces Strategic Acquisition of Champion USA

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the pet and garden industries, today announced that it has acquired the U.S. assets of Champion USA, a well-established cattle fly-control company known for its proprietary JustiFLY® line of products.

Acquiring the U.S. assets of Champion USA expands Central Garden & Pet's footprint in the attractive growth category of sustainable livestock fly control. Share

Champion USA has served the livestock industry for more than 15 years, providing ranchers with cost-effective, EPA-approved feed-through fly-control solutions engineered to break the lifecycle of four major fly species that affect livestock. These solutions avoid harm to beneficial species such as dung beetles, supporting more sustainable pastures and soil health. The company has supported more than 300,000 cattle producers and treated over 50 million head of cattle across the United States and internationally.

“We are excited to incorporate the JustiFLY® brand of products into Central’s portfolio,” said Niko Lahanas, CEO of Central. “These outstanding products have earned trusted recognition in the livestock community. This acquisition strengthens our position in one of the fastest growing segments in animal health and enhances our ability to deliver effective, high-quality solutions for cattle producers nationwide.”

“We built Champion USA with a mission to give livestock producers cost-effective, residue-free fly-control solutions that safeguard herd health and productivity,” said André Rocha, President of Champion. “Joining forces with Central and transitioning the JustiFLY® portfolio to their stewardship enables that mission to reach even more ranchers, supported by Central’s resources, innovation engine and national distribution footprint.”

Central was represented by Orrick as legal advisor. Champion USA was represented by IGC Partners as financial advisor, Middleton Group S.A as regulatory advisor, and Perlman, Bajandas, Yevoli & Albright, P.L. as legal advisor.

Under the agreement, Champion USA’s employees join Central's Professional business unit, where product quality, customer service, and nationwide distribution will remain a priority.

The transaction closed on December 12, 2025. Central will provide additional details on the acquisition during its first quarter earnings call in February.

About Champion USA

Champion USA is a livestock health company specializing in cattle fly control. Over its 15 years in operation, the company has developed the JustiFLY® product line, which includes feedthrough, Champion USA block, and liquid options — each EPA-approved for pasture, feed-yard, and dairy cattle. Champion USA has treated over 50 million head of cattle and remains committed to delivering high quality, affordable, and effective fly-control solutions. All JustiFLY® products are blended and packaged in St. Joseph, Missouri, ensuring consistent, U.S.-based manufacturing and supply.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 45 years. With fiscal 2025 net sales of $3.1 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 60 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Best Bully Sticks®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Kaytee®, Nylabone®, Pennington®, Sevin® and Zoёcon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central is based in Walnut Creek, California, with over 6,000 employees primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release concerning Central’s business, strategy and focus; the ability to build scale in the cattle fly-control category; and our overall prospects are forward-looking statements that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including, without limitation, our ability to integrate the acquired company, potential benefits of the transaction to Central and our customers, and other factors listed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Central undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.