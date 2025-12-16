ITT Maintains Investment Grade Ratings with Stable Outlook Following Announcement of SPX FLOW Acquisition and Successful Equity Offering

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 16, 2025-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that leading ratings agencies Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have reaffirmed the company’s current investment grade credit ratings with a stable outlook following the announcement of its agreement to acquire SPX FLOW and the closing of its underwritten public offering of $1.31 billion of common stock.

The ratings agencies that reaffirmed ITT’s credit ratings include:

Moody's, which affirmed ITT's senior unsecured rating at Baa1 and commercial paper rating at Prime-2, both with a stable outlook. Moody's cited ITT's diversified operating model, consistent earnings and strong cash generation.

S&P Global Ratings, which affirmed its BBB issuer credit rating and A-2 short-term rating for ITT. S&P noted that ITT's history of prudent capital management supports the stable outlook, despite a near-term rise in leverage.

Fitch Ratings, which affirmed ITT's BBB+ long-term Issuer Default Rating and F1 short-term rating, both with a stable outlook. Fitch highlighted ITT's conservative capital structure, strong free cash flow and commitment to reducing leverage below 2x within two years post-acquisition.

“I want to thank Moody’s, S&P and Fitch for their continued partnership and the diligence they put into analyzing ITT’s credit ratings. Once the SPX FLOW transaction closes, ITT is committed to deleveraging fast by implementing our synergy plan and by enabling SPX FLOW’s growth in order to maintain our investment grade ratings. We successfully completed a $1.31 billion equity offering and we have strengthened our balance sheet to fund the SPX FLOW acquisition. Our strong financial position and focus on execution position us for long-term value creation,” said ITT’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

