Morrison Nordmann Wealth Management Joins Integrated Partners to Advance Firmwide Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $23.8 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced that Morrison Nordmann Wealth Management (“Morrison Nordmann”) has joined its platform. The Lansing, Michigan-based team brings approximately $200 million in client assets and is led by President Matt Nordmann and Managing Director Scott Morrison.

“Joining Integrated represents a significant milestone for our firm,” said Nordmann. “For us, growth has always been about more than scale. It requires the right resources, the right strategy and the right partner in your corner. " Share

Morrison Nordmann serves high-net-worth families, business owners and growth-minded individuals seeking sophisticated planning and investment management. As an entrepreneurial firm with ambitions to move further upmarket, the team selected Integrated for its powerful planning center, business-owner solutions, CPA Alliance program and comprehensive operational infrastructure—all of which will help streamline operations, enhance client service and drive sustainable organic growth.

“Joining Integrated represents a significant milestone for our firm,” said Nordmann. “For us, growth has always been about more than scale. It requires the right resources, the right strategy and the right partner in your corner. Integrated provides the infrastructure, guidance and people to help us deliver deeper value to our clients and position our firm for long-term success.”

With Integrated’s extensive suite of resources and robust investment management framework, the team will deliver more coordinated, comprehensive advice to clients while improving efficiency and expanding access to client-facing tools. The partnership also supports Morrison Nordmann’s commitment to employees by providing a platform built to help advisory practices evolve and serve increasingly complex client needs.

“Integrated gives our team the structure and strategic insight to compete at a higher level,” added Morrison. “As we continue to work with more business owners and complex client situations, access to deeper planning capabilities and a coordinated support system will help us deliver the sophistication our clients expect.”

Morrison Nordmann is the second Michigan-based firm to join Integrated in 2025, following the onboarding of Prout Financial Design earlier this year. Their addition contributes to a milestone year for Integrated: with this partnership, the firm will close 2025 with $2 billion in new assets on the platform.

“For Integrated, success is always about finding and delighting long-term partners,” said Andree Mohr, president at Integrated Partners. “Matt, Scott and their team have a long future of growth ahead, and we are excited to be part of that trajectory. We are thrilled to be their partner of choice as we work together to support efficient growth and deliver the resources and services their clients deserve.”

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 250+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. *$23.8 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $17.8 billion in advisory assets as of 9/30/2025.