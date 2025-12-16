Pharmacy Quality Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Pyrls to Transform Clinical Workflow for Pharmacists

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), an Innovaccer company and leader in pharmacy-payer performance technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Pyrls, the Y Combinator-backed clinical drug information platform trusted by over 50,000 clinicians and student clinicians. This collaboration integrates Pyrls' powerful drug information hub directly into EQUIPP Copilot, creating a seamless experience that supercharges clinical insights and empowers clinicians to deliver better patient care.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing today's pharmacists, of accessing reliable, comprehensive drug information without disrupting their workflow. By embedding Pyrls' trusted clinical data within EQUIPP Copilot, pharmacists can now access vital drug information exactly when and where they need it, eliminating the need to toggle between systems or search multiple sources. The integration provides clear counseling points to guide patient conversations, instant drug summaries covering pharmacotherapy and pharmacology, visual pill identification, real-time drug interaction screening, and additional comprehensive clinical tools.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pyrls to fundamentally improve the clinical workflow and insights for pharmacists," said Todd Sega, Managing Director at Pharmacy Quality Solutions. "EQUIPP Copilot was designed to meet pharmacies where they are, integrate into their workflow, and provide a zero-click solution for identifying and documenting clinical services opportunities. This partnership directly contributes to this core solution, and we are excited to bring our users tools, like Pyrls, to supercharge the clinical information at their fingertips."

"Pharmacists make countless clinical decisions every day, and they deserve drug information that's instantly accessible, reliable, and easy to use," said Derek Borkowski, CEO at Pyrls. "By integrating Pyrls directly into EQUIPP Copilot, we're eliminating workflow friction and placing clinician-curated tools exactly where pharmacists need them. This collaboration empowers faster decisions, clearer counseling, and ultimately better patient care.”

The integration represents a significant advancement in pharmacy technology, combining PQS's proven workflow optimization capabilities with Pyrls' comprehensive drug information database. This partnership enables pharmacists to deliver higher-quality patient care while simultaneously identifying and documenting clinical interventions that drive both health outcomes and revenue.

About PQS by Innovaccer

PQS by Innovaccer aligns healthcare payers and pharmacies to achieve their shared goals of better patient outcomes and healthcare quality performance. As a neutral, trusted intermediary supporting the evolution of value-based care, PQS facilitates nationwide pharmacy-based care through our partners and the EQUIPP® platform. Utilizing deep clinical pharmacy knowledge and over a decade of performance management experience, we help clients develop strategies, implement quality improvement programs, and optimize the quality of healthcare for their populations served. For more information on how PQS can support you, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

About Pyrls

Pyrls is a web and mobile drug information platform that provides pharmacists and clinical teams with curated, evidence-based resources to support safer, more efficient patient care. More than 100,000 clinicians rely on Pyrls for concise drug summaries, pharmacotherapy guidance, and decision-support tools that fit naturally into pharmacy workflows across retail, health-system, specialty, and academic settings. For more information, please visit www.pyrls.com.