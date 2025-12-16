Globalstar and Skydio Complete First Drone Flight on Globalstar Band n53TM and XCOM RAN

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announces the successful completion of a joint technology trial with Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. The companies validated compatibility between the Skydio X10 and Globalstar’s licensed Band n53 spectrum, as well as Globalstar’s XCOM RAN private 5G platform.

Skydio and Globalstar’s trial evaluated Band n53 and XCOM RAN as a representative, high-performance alternative to traditional Wi-Fi or public cellular networks. Globalstar holds full licensed rights to Band n53, making the spectrum predictable, secure, and immediately available for operational testing. XCOM RAN delivers deterministic performance, high uplink throughput, and robust coherence in dense or challenging environments. Together, they enable reliable command, control, and streaming video performance for airborne operations.

“One of the biggest advantages in this trial was how quickly we were able to integrate Band n53 using an existing module already supported within Globalstar’s ecosystem,” said Skydio CTO Abe Bachrach. “It allowed us to move fast and begin real-world testing very quickly. We are excited about the capabilities XCOM RAN brings and looking forward to future collaboration on both indoor and outdoor use cases.”

“Skydio is one of the most innovative drone companies in the world and their public safety mission requires the most reliable connectivity possible,” said Globalstar CEO Dr. Paul E. Jacobs. “This trial highlights the strength of Band n53 and the XCOM RAN architecture for high performance uplink applications like autonomous drones. We are proud to support a future where first responders have the tools they need to move faster and stay safer.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RANTM and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOTTM for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprises, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

To learn more, visit www.globalstar.com.

About XCOM RAN

XCOM RAN by Globalstar is the next generation in private 5G, designed to support tomorrow’s mission-critical industrial automation requirements. XCOM RAN delivers unprecedented performance by taking a new approach to private 5G that increases capacity by 4x over first generation offerings, enabling flawless connectivity in the densest automation environments.

XCOM RAN can run on the shared spectrum traditionally used for private 5G deployments, but it can also leverage Globalstar’s licensed Band n53 as a dedicated band for worry-free private 5G deployments. Its new Supercell architecture removes the need for site surveys and network design, providing full coverage in industrial environments that can be deployed quickly and easily managed by an enterprise IT team.

To learn more, visit www.xcomran.com.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, leveraging breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by public safety, government, utility, and enterprise customers. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, California.

Founded in 2014, Skydio is trusted by industry leaders and backed by top investors and strategic partners, including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit skydio.com.