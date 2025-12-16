Sutherland and ComplyAdvantage Launch AI-Native "Unified FinCrime Compliance" Solution to Combat Sophisticated, Next Generation Financial Crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sutherland, a global leader in business and digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with ComplyAdvantage, a leading AI-driven risk intelligence platform. The collaboration introduces a comprehensive, AI-driven financial crime (FinCrime) management solution designed to help banks and Fintechs respond to the rapid rise of AI-designed fraud, complex AML risks, fast-evolving financial crime threats, and complex compliance requirements.

Today, financial crime requires sophisticated, AI-intelligence-based solutions, as traditional risk and compliance controls cannot keep up. The Sutherland-ComplyAdvantage solution transforms FinCrime management by delivering a single AI-native intelligence layer that continuously enhances screening, transaction monitoring, fraud prevention, case investigations, and regulatory reporting. This solution delivers consistent compliance, which is scalable and balances compliance and customer experience.

“Financial crime today behaves like an intelligent, adaptive network,” said Banwari Agarwal, CEO of Banking & Financial Services, Sutherland. “This partnership brings together AI, advanced analytics, and real-time intelligence to strengthen screening, monitoring, investigations, and operations. Our customers can now detect risk earlier, act faster, and operate with far greater accuracy and compliance.”

“The true hurdle in FinCrime isn’t piling on more tools—it’s architecting systems that scale seamlessly and intelligently,” said Doug Gilbert, CIO & Chief Digital Officer, Sutherland. “Through this partnership, we’re delivering a unified AI intelligence layer that spans data, models, and operations, empowering banks and fintechs to evolve their compliance programs with precision, speed, and zero added friction.”

The solution combines Sutherland’s 2,400+ FinCrime experts, AI-native digital accelerators, including Agentic AI, Sentinel AI, ID Scan, and HelpTree GenAI, and ComplyAdvantage’s Mesh, an AI-native platform that unifies customer and company screening, customer risk scoring, transaction monitoring, and real-time payments analysis in one intelligent system. Built on large language and predictive machine learning models that deliver superior detection and scoring, Mesh leverages agentic AI to learn, act, and adapt across the full compliance lifecycle.

The joint solution creates a unified intelligence layer. This allows financial institutions to:

Detect converging threats: Identify complex patterns that span both fraud and money laundering.

Identify complex patterns that span both fraud and money laundering. Respond in real-time: Move from reactive case management to immediate threat mitigation.

Move from reactive case management to immediate threat mitigation. Unify the lifecycle: Monitor and respond to risk throughout the customer lifecycle, from onboarding to daily transactions, without data handoffs.

“The convergence of fraud, AML, and risk is the critical path forward for modern financial institutions,” said Vatsa Narasimha, CEO at ComplyAdvantage. “By bringing together our real-time risk intelligence and Sutherland’s digital transformation capabilities, we are empowering leaders to build FinCrime programs that are not just compliant, but actively resilient against the speed of new threats.”

Early enterprise deployments of the integrated solution have demonstrated tangible operational improvements, including:

25% reduction in fraud losses.

in fraud losses. 70% drop in false positives .

. 90% improvement in compliance accuracy.

in compliance accuracy. 50% faster investigations and alert remediation.

investigations and alert remediation. 99% payments screened in <0.5 seconds

About Sutherland

Artificial Intelligence. Automation. Cloud Engineering. Advanced Analytics.

For Enterprises, these are key factors of success. For us, they’re our core expertise.

We work with global iconic brands. We bring them a unique value proposition through market-leading technologies and business process excellence. At the heart of it all is Digital Engineering – the foundation that powers rapid innovation and scalable business transformation.

We’ve created 363 unique and independent inventions, 250 of which are AI-based and rolled up under several patent grants in critical technologies. Leveraging our advanced products and platforms, we drive digital transformation at scale, optimize critical business operations, reinvent experiences, and pioneer new solutions, all provided through a seamless “as-a-service” model.

For each company, we provide new keys for their businesses, the people they work with, and the customers they serve. With proven strategies and agile execution, we don’t just enable change — we engineer digital outcomes.

Know more: www.sutherlandglobal.com

About ComplyAdvantage

Our mission is to empower every business to eliminate financial crime.

By harnessing AI, a unified platform, and an extensive partner ecosystem, we help customers turn compliance into a catalyst for growth, operational resilience, and enduring regulatory trust.

More than 3,000 enterprises across 75 countries rely on our unified platform and the world’s most comprehensive financial crime risk intelligence. With full-stack agentic automation, we help organizations automate up to 95% of KYC, AML, and sanctions reviews, cut onboarding times by 50%, reduce false positives by 70%, and handle 7x more work with the same staff.

ComplyAdvantage is headquartered in London and has global hubs in New York, Lisbon, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca. It is backed by Balderton Capital, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Goldman Sachs, and Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more about compliance re-engineered for the age of AI at complyadvantage.com.