Snaile and Accessa Announce Transformative Partnership to Redefine Multi-Family Amenities Across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As resident expectations evolve and buildings compete on experience, Snaile, Canada’s award winning smart parcel locker company, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Accessa (formerly Koloni), a global leader in smart access and shared amenity technology. Together, the companies are launching Snaile Hub+, an innovative platform that provides property managers with a comprehensive, future ready amenity solution that extends far beyond package management.

Snaile Hub+ is designed for the needs of today’s residents who value convenience, flexibility, and access to modern services that enhance daily living. For property owners and managers, Snaile Hub+ introduces a true turnkey revenue opportunity by transforming underused spaces into new income channels while reducing the workload on staff. Through this partnership, multi-family communities can now offer seamless access to a new ecosystem of integrated smart amenities, including:

Laundry services

Micromobility and e-bike rentals

Shareable household products

On-demand games and equipment checkout

Self-service package rooms

Smart vending and retail pick ups

Postage hub and return center

All services are managed through a single, secure platform powered by Accessa’s advanced access technology and Snaile’s proven reliability.

Reinventing the Resident Experience

For the first time, property managers can offer a centralized hub that turns everyday pain points into exceptional resident experiences. Snaile Hub+ transforms communities into connected living environments that anticipate resident needs, elevate building value, and foster long term retention. By integrating multiple amenities through the trusted Snaile access system already in use for parcel delivery, buildings can create a more intuitive, frictionless lifestyle for residents.

“Snaile Hub+ represents a bold leap forward in multi-family living,” says Jonathan Szucs, CEO of Snaile. “Property managers can now provide world class amenities without operational complexity while giving residents access to services that fit the way people live today.”

A Turnkey Solution for Property Managers

Built with simplicity and efficiency in mind, Snail Hub+ reduces workload instead of adding to it. Property managers benefit from:

A unified amenity platform

Automated access control and monitoring

Flexible revenue models and new profit channels

No need for additional headcount

Easy deployment with minimal training

A fully managed ecosystem of hardware, software, and services

With Snaile Hub+, properties can convert underused spaces into revenue, attract residents seeking modern amenities, and stand out in competitive rental markets while delivering a contemporary and comprehensive living experience.

Accessa and Snaile: Innovating the Future Together

Accessa brings global expertise in smart locker systems, mobility solutions, and access orchestration technology delivering the intelligence required to unify diverse amenities under one roof. Snaile contributes its unmatched leadership in secure logistics and property technology across Canada. Together, they are shaping the future of multi family amenities through connected, automated, and resident focused solutions.

“Accessa is proud to partner with Snaile to reimagine what is possible in multi-family communities,” says Brian Dewey, CEO of Accessa. “This collaboration is not simply an upgrade. It is a complete transformation of how residents interact with their building and how property managers unlock new value from their assets.”

The Future of Amenities has Arrived

Snaile Hub+ is now available to Snaile customers and Canadian property owners who want to elevate the resident experience and expand their amenity offerings. Together, Snaile and Accessa are creating communities where residents enjoy intuitive and convenient access to services, property managers generate new income streams, and buildings become smarter, more sustainable, and more desirable places to live.

About Snaile Inc.

Snaile is a Canadian smart-locker and logistics technology company building secure, self-service delivery and pickup infrastructure for the modern economy. Its carrier-agnostic platform enables seamless parcel pickup, drop-off, and returns across residential, retail, commercial, and pharmaceutical environments.

Operating a rapidly expanding national network, Snaile combines intelligent hardware with cloud-based software to support multiple couriers and service providers on a single, secure system. Designed for scale, reliability, and ease of use, Snaile is helping power the future of last-mile and self-service logistics.

About Accessa

Accessa is a technology platform that powers smart infrastructure for properties and campuses, combining micromobility, smart lockers, mailroom management, and asset management into a single, integrated system. Through its hardware-agnostic software, Accessa enables property owners, universities, and operators to deploy and manage bike and scooter fleets, smart locker systems, and shared assets with full visibility and control. By providing the software, operational tools, and integrations that connect hardware, users, and administrators, Accessa delivers turnkey solutions that improve logistics, transportation, and daily operations while reducing workload for on-site teams.