Mouser Electronics Shares Insights on Industrial Automation in New eBook from STMicroelectronics

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces a new eBook in collaboration with a global semiconductor leader, STMicroelectronics, that explores how advancements in automation, sensing, and intelligent systems are solving today's manufacturing challenges.

In "Autonomy Meets Intelligence: Enabling the Future of Factory Automation", ten industry experts discuss how artificial intelligence and machine learning have introduced unprecedented levels of adaptability to the factory floor. Share

Smart factories are becoming faster, safer, and more adaptable. The latest concepts in factory automation include Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0, and both depend on fast communication and accurate sensing to realize their full potential. In Autonomy Meets Intelligence: Enabling the Future of Factory Automation, ten industry experts discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have introduced unprecedented levels of adaptability to the factory floor. Through AI and ML, robots can now perceive their environment, recognize patterns, and make decisions based on real-time data. The eBook also highlights many of the products that STMicroelectronics offers that support the integration of AI and ML into industrial automation.

The STMicroelectronics STM32N6 microcontrollers, available from Mouser, feature ST's proprietary Neural-ART Accelerator™, specifically architected for embedded inference, delivering 600 times more machine-learning performance than existing high-end STM32 MCUs. The STM32N6's performance makes it possible to run computer vision, audio processing, and sound analysis for applications at the edge, utilizing a Cortex-M55 MCU running at 800 MHz, a robust 4.2 MB embedded RAM that also includes a NeoChrom GPU alongside an H.264 hardware encoder, and a Helium™ M-Profile Vector Extension.

The ISM330BX 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) embeds a suite of advanced technologies to enable high accuracy positioning in 3D space, in-sensor AI computing, fast datalogging and sensor fusion, as well as analog input processing from external sensors. The IMU integrates an electrostatic sensor (Qvar) for intrinsic human interface capabilities. Combining these cutting-edge features, the ISM330BX enables new application functionality at minimal power consumption levels, opening possibilities for smarter, more efficient, and safer industrial environments, according to the Industry 5.0 conceptual framework.

The VL53L8CH time-of-flight (ToF) sensor offers critical data functionality for AI-driven applications. This multizone, ToF sensor outputs raw data in a compact and normalized histogram (CNH) format, offering major advantages for data-intensive AI applications. The VL53L8CH sensor's algorithms and construction enable it to detect multiple objects within the field-of-view (FoV) with depth understanding and motion detection. This ensures immunity to environmental interference and robust performance, with over 60-cm crosstalk immunity.

The X-STM32MP-RBT01 is a microcontroller expansion board based on the STSPIN948 dual full-bridge motor driver. Featuring two STSPIN948 devices, the board can drive four DC motors simultaneously with up to 48 V power supply. When combined with the STM32MP157F-DK2 or STM32MP257F-DK discovery kit, the X-STM32MP-RBT01 enables prototyping of automation and robotic applications. The X-STM32MP-RBT01 also features a host of sensors, including a 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, a 3-axis magnetometer, a pressure sensor, and an 8x8 multizone ToF sensor, to be used for actualization.

To read the new eBook, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/stmicroelectronics-autonomy-meets-intelligence-enabling-the-future-of-factory-automation-mg/.

To browse Mouser's extensive eBook library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

