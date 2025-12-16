DevvStream, Southern Energy, and XCF Global Announce Plan to Pursue Strategic Collaboration to Build Integrated Low-Carbon Fuels Platform and Advance Multi-Pathway SAF Strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) (“DevvStream”), Southern Energy Renewables Inc. (“Southern”), and XCF Global, Inc. (“XCF”) (Nasdaq: SAFX) today announced a non-binding tripartite memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to jointly explore the potential development of a next-generation low-carbon fuels platform designed to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) adoption, expand domestic capacity, and integrate environmental-attribute monetization into a unified customer offering.

By 2030, the U.S. SAF market is projected to reach nearly $7 billion, while global demand is expected to exceed 5.5 billion gallons, with ~4 billion people living in countries that utilize SAF for air transportation, driving the global market past ~$25 billion. Looking ahead to 2050, the global SAF market could exceed ~$250 billion. This collaboration is intended to position the parties with a unified platform that directly supports this long-term growth.

The goal of the collaboration is to increase long-term SAF supply across multiple production pathways, and to advance the transparency and commercialization of environmental attributes. As part of the negotiation of a binding agreement, the parties expect to evaluate the commercial viability of developing a HEFA-based “Gen 1” SAF facility in Louisiana alongside Southern’s previously announced biomass-based “Gen 2” SAF gasification facility.

Potential Unified Commercial Platform & Strategic Integration

The parties intend to negotiate a definitive collaboration agreement which, if executed, would create a collaborative venture that intends to develop a unified commercial platform that enables customers to procure fuel, logistics services, and environmental-attribute value through a single integrated offering. If developed, this structure would be expected to simplify procurement, improve pricing efficiency, and enhance long-term customer retention across the aviation and industrial markets.

Potential Environmental-Attribute Monetization and Digital Infrastructure

A core component of the potential collaboration is expected to be the integration of environmental-attribute capabilities, including voluntary and compliance carbon credits, CORSIA units, renewable energy certificates, digital MRV solutions, and tokenized environmental-attribute tracking systems. Under the MOU, DevvStream is expected to lead the generation, verification, and monetization of environmental assets associated with the potential platform’s low-carbon fuels.

The parties plan to work towards jointly evaluating solutions to help customers capture, verify, and monetize environmental attributes, including LCFS credits, RINs, and benefits under 45Z/45Q. The parties also plan to evaluate lifecycle analysis (“LCA”) methodologies and carbon-intensity optimization systems which may strengthen project economics and support high-integrity SAF development.

“This collaboration has the potential to create the foundation for a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated low-carbon fuels platform, linking production, logistics, and environmental-attribute systems into a seamless value chain,” said Chris Cooper, CEO of XCF. “If we succeed in combining Southern’s developmental stage biomass-to-methanol-to-jet technology, DevvStream’s environmental-attribute and digital MRV capabilities, and XCF’s HEFA production and commercial infrastructure, we see the potential to build a revolutionary end-to-end system that unlocks new value for customers and potentially accelerate the scaling of SAF in a disciplined, capital-efficient way.”

“Integrating environmental assets directly into the fuel value chain is essential to accelerating SAF deployment,” said Carl Stanton, Chairman of DevvStream. “This collaboration has the potential to bring together three distinct strengths—XCF’s production expertise, Southern’s developing advanced biomass platform, and DevvStream’s environmental-asset monetization capabilities—to help improve project economics while giving airlines confidence in the integrity of their SAF purchases.”

“We believe partnering with XCF and DevvStream would strengthen our ability to scale a multi-pathway SAF strategy grounded in real production capacity and real climate benefit,” said Jay Patel, CEO of Southern. “We are eager to work together to further develop our experimental $SAF token on Solana with DevvStream. Further, we believe Louisiana has the workforce, infrastructure, and feedstock resources to become a national leader in low-carbon fuels, and we see this potential collaboration as a major step toward that future.”

The MOU reflects a shared intent to collaborate on SAF and other low-carbon fuel opportunities. Any specific offtake arrangements, investments, or project development activities described in this release remain subject to confirmatory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, internal corporate approvals, and any required regulatory or permitting approvals. Accordingly, the MOU does not commit any party to proceed with any particular transaction or project.

About DevvStream

DevvStream (Nasdaq: DEVS) is a carbon management company focused on the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets worldwide, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. Visit devvstream.com for more information.

About Southern Energy Renewables

Southern Energy Renewables Inc. is a U.S.-based clean fuels, chemicals and products developer focused on advancing large-scale biomass-to-fuels projects. These projects are designed to produce carbon-negative SAF and green methanol, supported by integrated carbon capture and sequestration.

Visit southernenergyrenew.com for more information.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. (“XCF”) is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry’s transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Reno, has a nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is advancing a pipeline of three additional sites in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and is building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX.

