CACI to Deliver Secure Software-Defined Network Modernization Capabilities to the U.S. Space Force

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $212 million to deliver software-defined enterprise-level network modernization for the U.S. Space Force, providing reliable, secure, and modernized base area networks (BAN) capabilities that scale with mission-critical demand.

“CACI stands with America’s Guardians, delivering insights and keeping pace with evolving threats to ensure the Space Force has connectivity, across all classifications, when they need it most,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “At CACI, we have a proven history of delivering resilient, software-defined network infrastructure that is more secure and efficient. We are accelerating innovation and enabling success by delivering a modern infrastructure that supports high-bandwidth, high-security operations in a contested domain.”

Under the United States Air Force Base Infrastructure Modernization (USAF BIM) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, CACI is spearheading the transformation and unification of legacy network infrastructures across 14 Space Force installations, enabling mission success through advanced infrastructure, and enhanced sustainment and visibility.

