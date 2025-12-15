PubMatic and Butler/Till Launch AdCP-Enabled Agentic AI Campaign Across CTV

No Headquarters/REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) and independent agency Butler/Till today announced the launch of a fully autonomous, end-to-end agentic advertising campaign across CTV for Clubtails, a leading flavored malt beverage brand from Geloso Beverage Group.

"We are building the foundation for the next era of digital advertising. This activation with Butler/Till and Clubtails shows how agentic capabilities are already delivering real value in market,” said Kyle Dozeman, CRO, Americas, PubMatic. Share

Powered entirely by PubMatic’s agentic application, and launched inside Butler/Till’s preferred Gen AI environment, the campaign introduces a new operational model for media activation. The workflow uses AdCP (Ad Context Protocol), an open protocol from AgenticAdvertising.org, enabling standardized, transparent API for agent-to-system communication. Butler/Till submitted a natural language brief through Claude, Anthropic’s Gen AI platform, and PubMatic’s agents interpreted the brief, generated the media strategy, initiated campaign setup, and will continuously optimize pacing, targeting, and performance across premium programmatic supply. While the workflow originates in the agency’s chosen AI platform, the underlying intelligence and execution are driven by PubMatic’s agentic application layer, delivering true agent-led activation with real brand assets, real distribution, and real-time decisioning.

The campaign is delivering geo-targeted, premium CTV inventory through agentic workflows, pairing high-quality supply with contextually aligned creative and age-appropriate audience controls.

“We're very intentional about innovating on behalf of our clients,” said Scott Ensign, Chief Strategy Officer, Butler/Till. “We've set up an Innovation Fund that allows us to test emerging technologies early, bringing new concepts like this to clients who want to move fast. Leveraging PubMatic’s agentic services to autonomously build, activate and optimize a live campaign has the potential to materially shift how we operate.”

“PubMatic is proud to be a leader in advancing AI and agentic advertising across the ecosystem,” said Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, PubMatic. “From helping to shape AdCP (Ad Context Protocol) to releasing a series of autonomous agents and publishing the industry’s first specification for agent-to-agent communication in programmatic, we are building the foundation for the next era of digital advertising. This activation with Butler/Till and Clubtails shows how agentic capabilities are already delivering real value in market.”

The campaign is running through PubMatic’s Activate platform which enables Agentic Buying across its premium, direct supply footprint. The agentic workflow unlocked significant operational efficiencies during discovery, planning, and activation phases, delivering an optimal media plan in seconds. This capability sits within PubMatic’s three-layer Advertising Intelligence architecture, a combination of accelerated computing, real-time signal intelligence, and an agentic application layer that is purpose-built for autonomous media. The infrastructure layer, powered by NVIDIA-accelerated computing, enables the microsecond-level inferencing, real-time stream processing, and high-throughput networking required for true agentic execution at scale. Combined with Activate’s direct supply path, the campaign also realized financial efficiencies. Full results will be released in Q1 2026.

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is a leading producer and distributor of flavored malt beverages in the United States. Since 2002, Geloso has brought popular brands to market, focusing on high-quality products. Geloso’s portfolio includes Clubtails, Johny Bootlegger, Clubtails Crushers, Mad Bean and Pepito.

Butler/Till is a 100% employee-owned, women-owned and led marketing agency and a Certified B Corporation committed to purpose-driven, collaborative partnerships. With deep expertise in media planning & buying, marketing science, analytics, content marketing, and integrated media solutions, Butler/Till helps brands navigate complex media ecosystems and drive measurable business impact. Their independent structure and values-driven approach create a unique environment focused on transparency, innovation, and long-term client success.

PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic’s infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.