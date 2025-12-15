Universal Synaptics and GGAS Aviation Services Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intermittent Fault Detection Technology, Education, and Training to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

OGDEN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Synaptics Corporation (USC), the global leader in detecting and isolating elusive electrical intermittent faults that cause No Fault Found (NFF) test results, announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with GGAS Aviation Services (GGAS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish an accredited educational program for advanced Non-Destructive Testing (NDT).

The strategic partnership’s focus is on delivering advanced technician training on Non-Destructive Tests (NDT), electrical systems degradation curve, including environmental factors, the intermittent fault failure mode, and the use of advanced diagnostic tools only available from USC, namely, the Intermittent Fault Detection & Isolation System 2.0 (IFDIS 2.0) and the Portable Intermittent Fault Detector (PIFD).

The education and professional development programs support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Saudization policy and establish the world-class education curriculum, with locally relevant insights, leadership, strategic management, and innovative delivery methods.

The strategic partnership will initially target Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) and aviation sustainment professionals and expand across key electrical and electronics sustainment sectors of the Saudi economy.

The partnership builds upon a long-standing relationship between GGAS and USC, which initially teamed together to deliver advanced Portable Intermittent Fault Detectors and training to Riyadh Air.

“At GGAS Aviation Services, we are honored to join forces with Universal Synaptics in advancing the Kingdom’s next generation of technical excellence,” said Naif Almatrafi, Chief Executive Officer of GGAS Aviation Services. “This partnership strengthens our mission to build world-class in-country capabilities across aviation, GSE, tooling, and advanced maintenance systems. Together, we are contributing directly to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by empowering local talent, elevating operational reliability, and delivering innovative solutions that set new benchmarks for the region’s aerospace sector.”

“Universal Synaptics is proud to partner with GGAS and welcomes the opportunity to develop future multi-sector maintenance and sustainment leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Kenneth Anderson, Universal Synaptics President & CEO. “Our collaboration and partnership with GGAS reflect our shared commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives by contributing world-class educational development, training, and intermittent fault detection and isolation products and equipment.”

Since 1996, Universal Synaptics Corporation, based in Ogden, UT, has been an industry leader in detecting and isolating elusive intermittent faults and solving complex diagnostic and testing problems. Their research into the primary root causes of intermittent / No Fault Found (NFF) problems and the massive digital testing void that exists today with conventional scanning test equipment, led to the development of the patented Portable Intermittent Fault Detector (PIFD™), the Intermittent Fault Detection & Isolation System 2.0 (IFDIS 2.0™), and the Intermittent Fault Detection & Isolation System (IFDIS).

GGAS Aviation Services is a Saudi-based provider of aviation supply-chain and technical solutions dedicated to supporting the Kingdom’s Aerospace, MRO, and Defense sectors. Operating exclusively within Saudi Arabia, they supply High-Reliability Tooling, GSE, Spare-Parts, Aviation Tool-Solutions, Advanced Intermittent Fault Detection and Isolation Diagnostics, UAV & Aviation Maintenance Infrastructure, and comprehensive technical support that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.