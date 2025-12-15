General Mills Helps Fans Score Game Day Snacks and Savings in New Playoff Campaign with Justin Jefferson and Terry Crews

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As fans gear up for playoff season, General Mills is bringing families and friends together over the love of the game with its latest “Tastes Like a Touchdown” campaign starring Justin Jefferson and Terry Crews. The new General Mills campaign highlights “Spend $30, Get $10” offer on a variety of game day snacks and meals, perfect for whichever team you’re cheering for!

“On or off the field, football is all about having fun together," said Minnesota’s wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. "Whether you're with your teammates, watching the game with your folks or tuning in with your dog, that Game Day energy, fueled with the right Game Day snacks, can't be beat.”

In the campaign’s hero ad, Jefferson turns up the energy alongside actor and former football star, Crews, sharing their favorite ways to score with big savings from Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso. The duo turns a typical grocery run into a full-blown game day experience, with Crews channeling his inner coach and Jefferson bringing his signature playmaking moves.

“General Mills was a staple in my life long before I picked up a football,” said Crews. “Whether I’m grabbing some Chex Mix on-the-go or pulling something fresh from Pillsbury from the oven when my kids come over for the biggest games of the week, these legendary brands ensure there is never a fumble, at least not one off the field.”

General Mills’ Game Day product lineup spans across grocery aisles, from frozen favorites to simple snacks for every watch party:

Fuel the Fans: Kick off game day with a lineup of favorite cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios and Lucky Charms.

Kick off game day with a lineup of favorite cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios and Lucky Charms. Bring the Heat: Spice things up with Old El Paso’s game-ready lineup of taco shells, seasonings, and sauces. Whether it’s a build-your-own taco bar or loaded nachos, Old El Paso helps fans bring bold, authentic flavor to their Game Day gatherings.

Spice things up with Old El Paso’s game-ready lineup of taco shells, seasonings, and sauces. Whether it’s a build-your-own taco bar or loaded nachos, Old El Paso helps fans bring bold, authentic flavor to their Game Day gatherings. Snack Big: When it’s time for kickoff, no spread is complete without Chex Mix — the ultimate crowd-pleaser that delivers the right crunch for every craving in classic savory and bold new flavors.

When it’s time for kickoff, no spread is complete without Chex Mix — the ultimate crowd-pleaser that delivers the right crunch for every craving in classic savory and bold new flavors. Score the Win: Cap off the celebration with Pillsbury — the undisputed MVP of easy, delicious entertainment. From flaky Crescent Rolls to Ready-to-Bake Cookies, Pillsbury makes it simple to serve warm, comforting snacks and desserts that disappear as fast as they come out of the oven.

“Game Day is evolving, and so are the ways fans celebrate," said Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director at General Mills. "We want everyone to feel like a Game Day champion. By combining great-tasting favorites with unbeatable value, we’re proving that you don’t need a big budget—or even a big crowd—to make Game Day memorable.”

The campaign continues General Mills’ Game Day promotions that have featured some of football’s most iconic families and duos. Ad spots will air across TV, streaming and social platforms starting this month. Consumers can take advantage of the General Mills “Spend $30, Get $10” offer by purchasing participating General Mills products in one transaction now through February 13, 2026, and uploading their receipts to ScoreWithGeneralMills.com by February 28, 2026.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.