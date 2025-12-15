KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Monroe Capital ABS Funding III, LP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital ABS Funding III, LP (“MCAF III”), a securitization backed by a portfolio of recurring revenue and middle market corporate loans.

MCAF III is a $485.0 million securitization managed by Monroe BDC Advisors, LLC (“Monroe” or the “Collateral Manager”), an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. The securitization consists of $310.4 million of Class A notes, $53.35 million of Class B notes, $24.25 million of Class C notes (collectively, the “Rated Notes”) and $97.0 million of subordinated notes, which expect to receive payments from a portfolio of recurring revenue loans (“RRLs”) and middle market loans (“MMLs”). The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and structural features.

The Rated Notes benefit from internal credit enhancement through subordination, borrowing base, and excess spread. The collateral portfolio is comprised of 49 obligors, representing a combination of first-lien senior secured RRLs and traditional MMLs. The portfolio includes a minimum 40% Specified Recurring Revenue Loans (“SRRL”), a subset of the broader pool of RRLs with specific characteristics that could enhance the recovery prospects of such loans. The portfolio is concentrated to obligors in the software and technology industry who serve a diverse base of end users. The transaction has a two-year reinvestment period during which the initial portfolio may experience turnover through trading and substitution. The Class A, B and C Notes have advance rates of 64.0%, 75.0% and 80.0%, respectively. The overall K-WARF of the portfolio is 3623, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment between B- and CCC+.

KBRA’s preliminary ratings on the Class A and B Notes considers timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date. KBRA’s preliminary ratings on the Class C Notes considers ultimate payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

