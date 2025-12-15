KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LQR 2025-CALI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of LQR 2025-CALI, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $300.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan that is expected to be originated by Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. The floating rate loan is expected to have a two-year initial term with three 12-month extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The mortgage loan will be secured by, among other things, the borrower’s fee simple interests in the La Quinta Resort & Club located in La Quinta, California. Originally constructed in 1926, the hotel is situated on 69.1 acres and features 787 keys, including 644 collateral keys as well as 143 keys that are contained within 67 villas that are third-party owned and participate in a hotel-managed rental program. Facilities and amenities include four food & beverage outlets, 54,101 sf of indoor meeting space, roughly 144,200 sf of outdoor meeting space, 41 outdoor pools, a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, a 30,000 sf full-service spa, retail space, pickle ball courts, and bicycle rentals. The property underwent a comprehensive renovation between May 2024 and December 2024 totaling $62.4 million ($96,865 per collateral key), which included a comprehensive guestroom and bathroom renovation, upgrades to the public spaces, and addition of event space. For the TTM 10/2025 period, the subject property achieved an occupancy of 59.2% with an ADR of $390.13, resulting in a RevPAR of $230.83. The property achieved occupancy, ADR and RevPAR penetration rates of 96.0%, 125.8% and 120.8%, respectively, as of the TTM 9/2025 period.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $25.5 million, which is 10.3% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $261.7 million, which is 37.7% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 114.6%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

