Virgin Galactic Partners with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to Advance High-Altitude Image-Capture Technology

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), a leader in commercial spaceflight and advanced aerospace technology, today announced a new collaboration with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (“LLNL”), a research and development institution operated for the U.S. Department of Energy. The collaboration will assess potential for utilizing LLNL sensor systems aboard Virgin Galactic launch vehicles in the future, with the aim of gathering critical data and accelerating the development of next-generation image-capture capabilities aboard high-altitude, long-endurance, heavy-lift (“HALE-Heavy”) aircraft.

“Our launch vehicle has remarkable performance characteristics that can support a variety of high-altitude mission needs,” said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. “This feasibility study with Lawrence Livermore National Lab is an important step in determining how our vehicle can advance breakthrough technology development in the future.”

Ben Bahney, LLNL’s program leader for space, added: “Our collaboration with Virgin Galactic advances our ability to test and refine our systems in a real-world, high-altitude environment. We are excited to explore the unique combination of altitudes, endurance, and payload capacity of Virgin Galactic’s launch vehicles, which could provide unique opportunities to apply and advance LLNL’s optical sensing technologies.”

The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the collaboration was facilitated by LLNL’s Innovation and Partnerships Office (IPO). IPO is the Laboratory’s focal point for industry engagement and facilitates partnerships to deliver mission-driven solutions that support national security and grow the U.S. economy.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human-first spaceflight for private individuals, researchers, and governments with its advanced SpaceShips and launch vehicle. Scale and profitability are driven by next-generation vehicles capable of taking humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

About Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

For over 70 years, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has applied science and technology to make the world a safer place. The Laboratory’s mission is to enable U.S. security and global stability and resilience by empowering multidisciplinary teams to pursue bold and innovative science and technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

