Strada Receives Strategic Investment from OWC

LOS ANGELES & WOODSTOCK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strada, the media collaboration start-up co-founded by brothers Michael Cioni & Peter Cioni, today announced a significant investment from Other World Computing (OWC), the world leader in high performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories for media & entertainment customers. This investment marks a key milestone in Strada’s current fundraising program, further accelerating the Company’s product roadmap.

Strada’s peer-to-peer collaboration platform enables video content professionals to access, share, and review large video files stored on local drives anywhere in the world without needing to upload anything to the cloud. OWC provides innovative, high performance technology solutions that empower creative professionals to achieve their creative and business goals. OWC aims to create a world where technology enables imagination, offering tools from capture to collaboration to completion with minimal environmental impact.

Michael Cioni explained: “We want to help video production teams understand they no longer need to rely on expensive and energy consuming cloud subscriptions in order to collaborate with their remote colleagues. As we continue to expand the Strada network around the world, OWC is a perfect partner because they understand the needs of remote video production teams and build solutions for every budget, every workflow, on every platform.”

“In my nearly 40-year career running OWC, I have seen numerous innovations that improve video content production workflows,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, OWC. “What Strada has built is revolutionary: their peer-to-peer technology is so powerful, I believe it has the potential to disrupt more costly, less beneficial ‘existing status quos’. I’m thrilled to partner with Michael and Peter and I cannot wait to pair the Strada software with our OWC hardware. Strada instantly enhances the value of OWC products for every one of our customers.”

Over the coming months, OWC and Strada will commence co-marketing initiatives, including events and social media collaboration, and will extend special incentives to customers who purchase packages of OWC and Strada products. In addition, both companies will share a booth at NAB 2026.

“As we approach the New Year, I could not be more excited about what we have planned for Strada’s customers,” continued Cioni. “With OWC on our side, we can deliver solutions that will forever change how global teams create video content.”

About Strada

Strada is a Los Angeles-based software startup revolutionizing file access for video content production teams. Started in 2023, Strada enables customers to convert their local media storage into a globally-accessible social network, helping them save time, cut costs, and streamline collaboration workflows, especially with remote teams. The Company's patent-pending technology, which leverages peer-to-peer connectivity instead of cloud infrastructure, has been downloaded by more than 7,000 users around the globe since launching in April 2025. For those who would like to learn about investment opportunities, please email invest@strada.tech.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com.