Income Lab Teams Up with Cetera to Deliver Scalable, Tax-Smart Retirement Planning Tools to Advisors

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Income Laboratory, Inc. (Income Lab), the award-winning provider of dynamic, tax-smart retirement planning software, today announced a partnership with Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera"), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub. Through this partnership, Income Lab’s modern, dynamic retirement income and planning tools, empowering advisors to deliver smarter retirement planning at scale, will be offered to approximately 12,000 financial advisors and institutions in the Cetera network.

“Income Lab brings everything together in one platform, saving me time and helping me deliver incredible value for my clients.” - Domenick D’Andrea, DanDarah Wealth Management Share

By having access to Income Lab’s capabilities, Cetera further expands the number of retirement planning tools available to its financial advisors and institutions to create retirement strategies that are not only personalized and tax-smart, but also flexible enough to adapt to market changes, policy shifts, and evolving client goals.

“Income Lab has been an absolute game-changer. When I choose tech, it’s not about having something new, it’s about having something better, not just for me but for the clients I serve,” said Domenick D’Andrea, DanDarah Wealth Management, which is part of the Cetera Investors community. “Income Lab brings everything together in one platform, saving me time and helping me deliver incredible value for my clients. It allows me to create holistic, tax-smart plans that clients can easily understand and act on.”

Income Lab helps people plan for retirement by providing a clearer understanding of their overall financial picture, and, once in retirement, what they can safely spend, and when they may need to adjust if life changes. Built for today’s retirement realities, the platform goes beyond one-time projections with a holistic planning approach that integrates taxes, Social Security, annuities, and market dynamics into a flexible, ongoing strategy. Income Lab provides ongoing guidance that helps advisors get their clients to and through retirement with confidence. This approach delivers clarity for retirees and greater efficiency and scale for advisory firms.

“As retirements get longer and client planning needs become more complex, clients need more than static projections; they need guidance that adapts,” said Johnny Poulsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Income Lab. “We’re proud to work with a forward-thinking firm like Cetera to bring dynamic planning to scale. This isn’t just about better software, it’s about helping advisors deliver better advice and help their clients live their best retirement.”

Income Lab has quickly become a recognized leader in the retirement planning industry, earning 2x Best in Show honors at the XYPN AdvisorTech Expo, maintaining the title of #1 Retirement Distribution Software in the T3|Inside Information survey, and being named a “Stand Out” performer in multiple Kitces.com AdvisorTech Surveys, where it ranked highest in both satisfaction and value. Income Lab was designed with enterprise needs in mind; the platform integrates seamlessly with existing workflows and supports the compliance, security, and data standards required by large advisory organizations.

By reducing the administrative burden and surfacing real-time insights, Income Lab can help Cetera’s financial advisors and institutions deliver ongoing, personalized retirement planning that builds client trust and drives firm-level growth.

To learn more about how Income Lab supports scalable, tax-smart retirement planning for firms, visit IncomeLab.io.

About Income Lab

Income Lab provides financial advisors with innovative software for retirement planning, ongoing income management, and client engagement. The platform delivers personalized, data-driven insights that help advisors guide clients through evolving economic conditions, enabling them to optimize retirement strategies for long-term success and tax efficiency.

Income Lab is on a mission to help more people live their retirement with clarity and confidence. Learn more at IncomeLab.io.