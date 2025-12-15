Downy and USA Hockey Announce Partnership By Sending One Lucky Fan To The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Downy, the laundry care brand from Procter & Gamble, is celebrating its new partnership with USA Hockey by launching a sweepstakes offering a once-in-a-lifetime trip: two tickets to the Winter Olympics to cheer on the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey Team on February 14, 2026. Fans can enter* for their chance to win from now until January 2, 2026, at DownyRinseSweepstakes.com/OlympicWinterGames.

Through this partnership, Downy Rinse is bringing its odor-fighting solution to hockey gear — instead of masking the stink, it helps remove it at the source. In one wash** it rinses away deep-set odors, leaving apparel fresher, softer, and brighter.

“Sweat from the game is something hockey players and their families know well,” said Redge Abueva, Vice President at Procter & Gamble. “Downy Rinse fights these tough uniform odors and is proud to support Team USA by engaging fans and offering them this unforgettable experience.”

“It’s exciting to welcome Downy to the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Our athletes give their all on the ice, and our fans are as passionate as any in the world. What better way to celebrate this partnership than by offering our amazing fans a chance to join us in Milan?”

Downy and USA Hockey will also roll out content featuring Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, and their families as they share some of their favorite stories associated with their hockey journeys. Viewers can tune in on Downy and USA Hockey social channels.

Downy Rinse is available at retailers nationwide. Try for as low as $5. Visit www.Downy.com for more information.

**Removes odors in 1 wash better than the leading value detergent in 3 washes.

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.