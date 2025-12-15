Baker Tilly to Acquire Berkowitz Pollack Brant, Strengthening Southeast Presence and East Coast Reach

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly plans to acquire Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAs (Berkowitz Pollack Brant), one of Florida’s largest and most respected accounting and advisory firms. The planned acquisition will establish Baker Tilly’s presence in South Florida, one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most internationally connected markets, while deepening its reach along the East Coast and expanding specialized offerings for clients.

Upon completion of the transaction, Berkowitz Pollack Brant Chief Executive Officer Joseph L. Saka, CPA/PFS, will join Baker Tilly as managing principal – Florida.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Miami, Berkowitz Pollack Brant has earned a national reputation for its strength in real estate taxation and for advising high-net-worth individuals and families, both in the U.S. and abroad. Its multilingual team — fluent in nearly a dozen languages — will expand Baker Tilly’s ability to serve clients with cross-border needs.

“This is the right move at the right moment for our firm,” Saka said. “Our clients operate across markets and borders, and they’re looking for advisers who can match that reach. Joining Baker Tilly gives us the platform, the talent and the technology to support them in a bigger way while keeping the personal relationships and South Florida roots that define us.”

Berkowitz Pollack Brant Founding and Executive Chairman Richard A. Berkowitz, JD, CPA, added, “We are enthusiastic about combining our complementary cultures with the sixth largest firm in America. Our team will have expanded resources to assist our clients in accomplishing their goals, and we will have enhanced opportunity to recruit outstanding professionals to grow our firm.”

The planned acquisition strengthens Baker Tilly’s Southeast and New York presence and advances the firm’s strategy to connect key East Coast markets. Berkowitz Pollack Brant’s established presence in Miami and New York City deepens Baker Tilly’s regional capabilities and complements its national offerings, including specialists in tax consulting, assurance, risk, CFO advisory and digital services.

“Berkowitz Pollack Brant is a firm clients trust because they know the market, they know the community and they know the work,” said Fred Massanova, chief growth officer at Baker Tilly. “Combining that depth of insight with Baker Tilly’s national scale creates a level of capability and perspective that is increasingly essential in today’s environment. Together, we can help clients move faster, make better decisions and take on opportunities with even more confidence.”

“This combination reflects who we are and where we’re headed as a firm,” said Jeff Ferro, chief executive officer of Baker Tilly. “Berkowitz Pollack Brant brings exceptional talent, deep regional roots and capabilities that strengthen our ability to serve clients across the East Coast and beyond.”

The transaction reflects Baker Tilly’s long-term growth strategy to expand in priority markets, strengthen specialized capabilities and create meaningful opportunities for team members across the firm.

“This combination works because both firms see the same opportunity in the market,” said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the transaction. “Baker Tilly gains a proven leader in South Florida, and Berkowitz Pollack Brant gains a national platform to accelerate its growth. Clients ultimately benefit from deeper expertise and expanded capabilities.”

About Baker Tilly (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP, and Baker Tilly US, LLP, (Baker Tilly) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations and professional standards. Baker Tilly US, LLP, is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP, and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services to their clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP, and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP, and Baker Tilly US, LLP, trading as Baker Tilly, are independent members of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 143 territories, with 47,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $7 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Berkowitz Pollack Brant (bpbcpa.com)

For more than 45 years the advisors and accountants of Berkowitz Pollack Brant have solved problems, provided knowledge and helped clients realize their goals. The firm has offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and New York City.

Berkowitz Pollack Brant has been named one of the top 50 firms in the U.S. by both Accounting Today and INSIDE Public Accounting and has received numerous Best Places to Work honors.

One of the largest firms in South Florida, it is comprised of talented and resourceful professionals who provide consulting services with an entrepreneurial focus. Specialty areas include domestic and international tax planning and compliance, corporate and commercial audits, forensics and litigation support, business valuation, and wealth management and preservation.