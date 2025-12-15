Arverne Is Entrusted by Bonneuil-sur-Marne with its Geothermal Infrastructure Expansion

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, wins the contract for deep geothermal drilling for the Bonneuil-sur-Marne heating network (Val-de-Marne, 94).

Since 1985, the city of Bonneuil-sur-Marne has its own heating network, powered by geothermal energy. As part of a major urban renewal project, the town has entrusted Arverne's teams with the construction of a new production well in 2026. This facility will modernise the existing infrastructure to adapt it to the town's growing needs and the latest technical advances in geothermal energy. Connected to the heating network serving approximately 4,700 housing equivalents, it will cover up to 94% of energy needs. This upgrade will save 10,000 MWh of gas and thus avoid more than 8,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne, said: " With France setting itself the target of increasing the share of renewable energy to 33% by 2030, geothermal energy from the Dogger field in the Paris region is a key lever for achieving this goal. Arverne is proud to contribute to this national ambition by carrying out a project to expand geothermal infrastructure in the Paris region. This project will offer subscribers optimal comfort, controlled rates and greater energy security."

