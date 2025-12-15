Solar76 and East Texas A&M University Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Solar Energy Innovation

COMMERCE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solar76, a pioneering company in solar energy solutions and technology, is excited to announce a new collaboration with East Texas A&M University (ETAMU). This partnership is designed to foster innovation in solar energy while providing valuable hands-on experience for ETAMU students.

The collaboration will include student-led projects aimed at enhancing efficiency in solar inverter and battery production lines. These projects feature a time-and-motion study to optimize inverter assembly processes and a comprehensive spring capstone project focused on redesigning the battery production line for improved capacity and automation.

Paul McCright, ETAMU’s senior industrial engineering instructor, will oversee the student projects, integrating real-world industry challenges with academic learning. Solar76 will support the initiative by granting access to production facilities and sharing technical expertise.

Donald Jackson, representing Solar76, stated, "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving innovation and workforce development in the solar energy industry. Collaborating with ETAMU allows us to invest in the future generation of engineers and promote sustainable energy solutions."

The partnership will be showcased through a series of press releases and video content throughout the academic year, highlighting key milestones and student achievements.

About Solar76:

Solar76 is committed to delivering cutting-edge solar energy technologies and solutions that empower sustainable and affordable energy independence.

About East Texas A&M University:

East Texas A&M University serves rural and metropolitan East Texas with a dedicated mission to transform lives. With an enrollment of approximately 13,086 students, East Texas A&M is the third-largest member of The Texas A&M University System. Students choose from among 143+ academic degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels and learn from world-class faculty who conduct nationally recognized research. A vibrant student experience includes a thriving Greek community and more than 95 student-led organizations. As a member of the Southland Conference, East Texas A&M features 14 NCAA Division I athletic teams. The university offers classes online and on site in Commerce, Dallas, Corsicana, McKinney, Mesquite, and Bryan (RELLIS).