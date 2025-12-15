Copeland and Daikin Cooperation Brings Solutions to European Customers

ST. LOUIS & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copeland and Daikin, two global leaders in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, today announced the expansion of their existing joint venture into Europe. Through this cooperation, the companies will introduce advanced inverter swing rotary compressors, power electronics and controls designed specifically for European residential heat pumps. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition, with heat pumps recognized by industry reports as a cornerstone technology helping to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 500 million tons by 2030.

As Europe rapidly transitions away from fossil fuels, the demand for residential heat pumps is growing in parallel with ambitious sustainability targets. By offering a comprehensive solutions package alongside deep application expertise and strong customer support, this partnership aims to accelerate time to market for Original Equipment Manufacturers’ (OEMs) adoption and to enable a faster energy transition across the continent.

“This cooperation expands and strengthens Copeland’s compression portfolio, enabling us to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that meet Europe’s growing demand for efficient home heating,” said Ross B. Shuster, chief executive officer of Copeland. “In addition to industry-leading compression technology, we will be combining our advanced power electronics, controls and dedicated customer support to help OEMs accelerate product development and drive the energy transition at scale.”

This collaboration builds on the companies’ successful introductory partnership, combining Copeland’s solutions, expertise, established sales channels and customer support network with Daikin’s swing rotary technology known for its reliability, robust application potential and high efficiency. This cooperation provides OEMs, distributors and wholesalers with access to cutting-edge technologies and dedicated support. This comprehensive approach is designed to enhance performance and system integration for residential heat pumps while accelerating the adoption of solutions capable of transforming the European energy landscape.

“This partnership positions Daikin to play a central role in the engineering and production of inverter swing rotary compressors. By combining our strengths with Copeland’s extensive sales and service capabilities, Daikin will deliver highly efficient, high-quality inverter swing rotary compressors to the European residential HVAC industry. This initiative underscores our strong commitment to advancing sustainability and contributing to society through innovation,” said Jiro Tomita, executive associate officer of Daikin.

After completing post-signing preparations, the joint venture is expected to be operational starting in 2026, serving the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and neighboring territories.

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, trusted in more than 200 million installations worldwide. We deliver reliability and innovation across heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), cold chain and industrial applications. With over 100 years of expertise and 18,000 colleagues in 40+ countries, we are advancing the energy and refrigerants transitions while safeguarding high-value, perishable products – partnering with our customers at a global scale to help them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability. Learn more at copeland.com.

About Daikin

Founded in 1924 in Osaka, Japan, Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a global leader in HVAC&R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration) solutions. With more than 130 production sites worldwide and operations in over 170 countries and regions, Daikin provides a broad portfolio of HVAC&R systems, controls, and integrated solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. As global demand for sustainable cooling and heating continues to increase, Daikin remains committed to reducing environmental impact while delivering safe, reliable, comfortable, and healthy air environments. The company continues to advance high-efficiency technologies and deepen collaboration with partners and communities to create greater environmental and social value. Guided by its aspiration of “Perfecting the Air,” Daikin offers products, services, and solutions that meet the diverse needs and expectations of customers around the world. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.