Civil Air Patrol Expands Fleet With 15 New Cessna Aircraft to Support Lifesaving and Community Missions

INDEPENDENCE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the world’s largest operator of Cessna aircraft, is strengthening its national mission capabilities with an order for 15 additional piston-engine aircraft, including seven Cessna Skyhawk 172 and eight Cessna Skylane 182 models scheduled for delivery throughout 2026. The order follows recent deliveries of an additional two Cessna Skylane and one Cessna Turbo Stationair HD aircraft, expanding CAP’s fleet to more than 500 Cessna aircraft nationwide.

Cessna aircraft are designed and produced by Textron Aviation.

“Civil Air Patrol’s missions demand aircraft that are reliable, versatile and ready to perform in critical moments,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Missions Sales. “We’re honored that CAP continues to choose Cessna aircraft to support life-saving operations across the country.”

As a nonprofit and the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, CAP is a cost-effective force multiplier providing warfighter support and other crucial services for federal, state and local agencies. The organization operates in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico (including the U.S. Virgin Islands), the District of Columbia and in more than 1,400 communities.

In 2025 alone, CAP:

Flew more than 100,000 hours;

Completed over 400 search and rescue missions;

Recorded more than 200 finds;

Saved at least three dozen lives; and

Logged 82 percent of flying hours on Air Force-assigned missions

“These new aircraft strengthen our ability to respond quickly, train effectively and support communities nationwide,” said Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, national commander and CEO, CAP. “Textron Aviation has been a steadfast supporter in helping us fulfill our mission to serve and protect.”

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are chosen for air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

About Civil Air Patrol

Civil Air Patrol is the congressionally chartered civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and a volunteer-based national service organization committed to serving America’s communities, saving lives and shaping futures. With thousands of trained aircrew and ground volunteers operating across all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories and more than 1,400 communities worldwide, CAP uses a versatile fleet of aircraft, ground teams and cadet programs to deliver emergency services, aerospace education and youth-leadership development. Through its nationwide network, CAP responds quickly to support first responders with crises ranging from search and rescue and disaster relief to humanitarian support and Air Force-assigned missions, and it helps foster aviation awareness and leadership skills among young people. For more information, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.

About Civil Air Patrol Mission Support

Civil Air Patrol serves as a trusted force multiplier for military, civil and government agencies by providing dependable and affordable mission support across the country. CAP works alongside military partners through joint training such as JSTARS support, Surrogate Remotely Piloted Aircraft flights, low-level route surveys and missions for Task Force North. Its search and rescue network combines skilled air and ground teams with national specialty units including the National Cell Phone Forensics Team, National Radar Analysis Team and small unmanned aircraft systems to help locate missing persons and aircraft quickly and effectively. CAP also brings advanced technology to emergency and disaster operations, offering high-definition imagery, LIDAR 3D scanning, geospatial products and cellphone forensics to support decision-makers in the field. Additional services such as natural disaster damage photography from air and ground, airborne tsunami-warning support and airborne communications relay ensure agencies have the information and connectivity they need when traditional systems are disrupted. For more information, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.