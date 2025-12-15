CenterWell partners with Thyme Care for comprehensive cancer care support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senior-focused primary care providers CenterWell Senior Primary Care® and Conviva Senior Primary Care® are now partnering with Thyme Care to provide comprehensive cancer care support for eligible patients.

Through Thyme Care, patients in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have 24/7 access to a virtual team of oncology-trained clinicians, personalized navigation, and proactive support that helps them manage their diagnosis, stay connected to their care team, and avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

Cancer care accounts for more than 10 percent of all Medicare spending, and the need for better coordination continues to grow as more patients live longer with complex conditions. Navigating a diagnosis can be overwhelming for patients and requires close collaboration between primary and oncology care to ensure patients receive the right support at every stage. Thyme Care strengthens that connection by partnering with CenterWell and Conviva physicians to extend continuous, integrated care into the cancer journey, offering personalized support that improves coordination, enhances communication, and lowers the total cost of care.

“Our primary care physicians build deep, trusted relationships with patients, which is the foundation for helping them live healthier, more fulfilling lives,” said Dr. Sanjay Shetty, President of CenterWell. “With Thyme Care, we are extending that same level of compassionate, coordinated care to the cancer journey. Our patients benefit from an extra layer of support, and our physicians gain a specialized team focused on improving outcomes and easing the burden of cancer care.”

As more risk-bearing providers and payers transition to value-based care, CenterWell’s agreement with Thyme Care represents a scalable model for improving outcomes in complex specialty conditions such as cancer. Eligible CenterWell and Conviva patients have access to Thyme Care’s suite of services, including:

Continuous, high-touch patient support: Thyme Care’s virtual team of oncology-trained nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, and care partners provides 24/7 access to navigation and support. The team helps patients manage symptoms, coordinate appointments, and connect with high-value oncology practices for faster access to care.

Thyme Care’s virtual team of oncology-trained nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, and care partners provides 24/7 access to navigation and support. The team helps patients manage symptoms, coordinate appointments, and connect with high-value oncology practices for faster access to care. Access to community-based resources and social work support: Thyme Care identifies social and financial barriers to care and connects patients with local resources such as transportation, meal programs, and financial assistance. Its oncology social workers provide specialized emotional and practical support, helping patients manage the challenges of treatment and maintain stability throughout their cancer journey.

Thyme Care identifies social and financial barriers to care and connects patients with local resources such as transportation, meal programs, and financial assistance. Its oncology social workers provide specialized emotional and practical support, helping patients manage the challenges of treatment and maintain stability throughout their cancer journey. Palliative and urgent care support: Thyme Care provides proactive symptom management to prevent emergency visits and integrates palliative care early in the cancer journey to ensure treatment aligns with each patient’s goals and preferences.

“A cancer diagnosis is one of the most challenging and complex experiences that patients and their families will face in the health care system, often requiring them to navigate multiple providers and treatment decisions,” said Dr. Brad Diephuis, President and Chief Operating Officer at Thyme Care. “Thyme Care extends the work of CenterWell’s primary care teams by providing continuous support that helps patients manage this complexity. Our collaboration demonstrates how primary and oncology care can work together to improve quality and lower costs. By integrating continuous support, proactive symptom management, and palliative care, we are creating a model that helps patients navigate cancer with greater confidence and clarity.”

Patients in the locations listed can check with their providers and insurance companies to determine eligibility, should they need Thyme’s services.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading value-based care enabler, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with providers, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. To learn more about how Thyme Care is enabling the shift to value-based care in oncology, visit https://www.thymecare.com/.