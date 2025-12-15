Property Guardian and Allied Disaster Defense Partner to Scale Data-Driven Wildfire Mitigation and Monitoring

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Property Guardian, a leader in wildfire risk analytics and mitigation intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Allied Disaster Defense, a California-based wildfire prevention and home hardening provider. Allied will leverage Property Guardian’s parcel-level risk reports and its active wildfire monitoring platform, Property Guardian Overwatch, to scale its mitigation services and support ambitious growth plans across wildfire-exposed communities.

Allied Disaster Defense will leverage Property Guardian’s parcel-level risk reports and its active wildfire monitoring platform, Overwatch, to scale its mitigation services and support ambitious growth plans across wildfire-exposed communities. Share

Under the partnership, Allied Disaster Defense will use Property Guardian’s Wildfire Risk Insight Reports to help prospective clients understand the specific wildfire vulnerabilities of their homes — from structural conditions and defensible space to surrounding vegetation and topography. These analytics will guide Allied’s home hardening, vegetation management, and long-term fire retardant applications, enabling homeowners to target the highest-impact improvements for survivability and insurability.

Allied will also license Property Guardian Overwatch, an active wildfire intelligence and decision support platform that provides real-time wildfire monitoring and 1-to-14-day spread forecasts. This advantage will give Allied precise visibility into which client properties and neighborhoods are most at risk so they can prioritize on-the-ground response, outreach, and re-application of long-term fire retardant.

“Allied Disaster Defense is exactly the kind of partner we love to support — deeply rooted in the community, relentlessly focused on mitigation, and now ready to scale,” said Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian. “By combining our advanced analytics and Overwatch’s active-fire intelligence with Allied’s home hardening and long-term fire retardant services, we’re helping them take a data-driven model and deploy it at scale across some of the most wildfire-exposed communities in the country.”

For Allied, the integration of Property Guardian’s reports into its assessments makes it easier to show homeowners — and their insurers — exactly how each mitigation project changes a property’s wildfire profile.

“Our mission has always been to turn wildfire prevention into something proactive, practical, and scalable for homeowners,” said Vincent Lu, Director of Marketing for Allied Disaster Defense. “Property Guardian gives us the analytics backbone to do that at a much larger scale. Their reports help us explain risk in clear, visual terms, and Overwatch tells us where to focus when fires are burning. Together, we can serve more families, support our franchise and affiliate partners, and align more closely with what insurers need to see to keep coverage available.”

About Allied Disaster Defense

Allied Disaster Defense helps homeowners and communities reduce disaster risk through comprehensive wildfire prevention and home hardening services. Based in West Covina, California, Allied specializes in wildfire risk assessments, defensible space creation, home hardening solutions, and long-term fire retardant application that can reduce wildfire risk by up to 75% when combined with structural and vegetation improvements. Allied’s team of retired firefighters, wildfire prevention specialists, and mitigation experts partners closely with property owners, fire agencies, and insurers to improve survivability and insurability in high-risk regions. Learn more at www.allieddisasterdefense.com.

About Property Guardian

Property Guardian (part of Green Shield Holdings) delivers advanced wildfire analytics that help carriers, MGAs, and insurance professionals select, price, and mitigate risk in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with exclusive data partnerships, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Our intelligence supports smarter underwriting and portfolio management across the entire insurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.propertyguardian.com.