The Toro Company Announces Official Partnership with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, today announced its partnership with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games set to take place in June 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As an official sponsor, Bloomington-based The Toro Company will support the Games through volunteer engagement and will provide a fleet of Toro utility and passenger vehicles to support event operations.

“At The Toro Company, we strive to make a lasting impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer at The Toro Company. “Having this event take place in our backyard here in Minneapolis is such an incredible honor and it gives us a meaningful opportunity to help create inclusive spaces where every athlete feels supported and inspired. We can’t wait to cheer on these amazing athletes and help make their experience unforgettable.”

With support from MTI Distributing, Toro will provide full use of 50 vehicles to support logistical operations throughout the Games. This fleet includes 30 Toro® Vista® passenger vehicles, 12 Workman® UTX utility vehicles, and 8 Workman HDX utility vehicles. These machines will play a vital role in transporting athletes, dignitaries and media, while also supporting venue maintenance and equipment movement across competition sites.

“The success of an event the size of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games relies on world-class logistics and volunteers, and we are incredibly grateful to welcome The Toro Company as an Official Partner,” said Christy Sovereign, CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. “Toro’s generous donation of a vehicle fleet will be foundational to our operations, ensuring we can seamlessly transport athletes and manage essential equipment across all competition sites.”

The Toro Company joins a growing list of partners that will contribute to helping deliver a successful and inclusive experience.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.6 billion in fiscal 2024, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS, Ventrac, Tornado, HammerHead, American Augers, Spartan, Subsite, Radius, Hayter, Perrot, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

About 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike’s Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000+ incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.