Aurobay Technologies Expands Digital Transformation Partnership With HCLTech to Boost Manufacturing Excellence and Innovation

STOCKHOLM & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Aurobay Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain and a global leader in hybrid and low-emission powertrain solutions, have expanded their digital transformation partnership to support Aurobay’s global growth strategy.

The expanded partnership establishes HCLTech as Aurobay Technologies’ trusted partner for managing and optimizing SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM software and integration services in Sweden and China. This will unlock cost efficiency, operational resilience and digital innovation across Aurobay’s manufacturing and engineering functions by leveraging HCLTech’s flagship service transformation platform, AI Force.

The engagement spans core business functions including SAP operations, engineering systems, integration services and mainframe environments, reinforcing Aurobay’s focus on scale, efficiency and seamless operations across global locations.

“Horse Powertrain’s division Aurobay Technologies’ digital transformation continues to build momentum as we strengthen our operations and systems to support future growth,” said Henrik Eigert, Head of Digital Sweden, Aurobay Technologies division. “Our extended partnership with HCLTech underscores the trust we have built over the years and reflects our shared commitment to efficiency, innovation and customer value.”

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Aurobay Technologies and support their engineering services across key geographies,” said Pankaj Tagra, Global Head Mobility and Chief Growth Officer – Germany at HCLTech. “This engagement highlights our deep capabilities in the automotive domain and our focus on delivering integrated, digital-first solutions that enable our clients to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.”

The partnership reflects HCLTech’s growing presence in the European automotive market, particularly in SAP-led initiatives. It reinforces the company’s position as a strategic technology partner helping mobility companies accelerate innovation, enhance operational performance and realize the full potential of digital ecosystems through HCLTech’s proprietary AI Force platform.

About Horse Powertrain

Horse Powertrain is a new global leader in hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions, supporting automotive OEMs with a range of systems including engines, transmissions, power electronics, and integrated hybrid platforms. Consisting of two divisions, Aurobay Technologies and Horse Technologies, Horse Powertrain operates 17 plants and 5 R&D centers globally, serving a range of OEMs including Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Horse Powertrain is headquartered in London, UK, and employs 19,000 people globally. The company’s three shareholders are Renault Group (45%), Geely (45%), and Aramco (10%).

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.