AECOM awarded GSA OASIS+ contract to deliver integrated services across U.S. federal agencies

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been awarded a position on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract, expanding its ability to support critical government programs. Under this contract vehicle, AECOM is able to provide integrated support across architectural and engineering design, environmental compliance and remediation, and advisory and program management services to all branches of U.S. federal civilian and Department of Defense agencies.

“We are honored to be selected for this new contract vehicle, which underscores our reputation of delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that support the U.S. federal government's mission across all its agencies,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s Governments business. “This award not only enables us to leverage both our extensive engineering expertise and our leading advisory capabilities to deliver the infrastructure that drives excellence in government operations, it also serves as a gateway to a wide variety of government work, expanding our opportunity to support critical initiatives across the federal landscape.”

OASIS+ is the largest governmentwide, multi-agency contract program designed to increase efficiency and transparency for federal agencies in their procurement of leading professional services. With a 10-year performance window and no contract ceiling, the program provides agencies with the flexibility to deliver complex projects and services.

“This award reflects AECOM’s strategic focus on expanding our federal sector portfolio through innovative, value-added solutions,” said Sam Donelson, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East region. “We have a successful track record partnering with GSA for more than 50 years, and this contract is another demonstration of the strength of our relationships with federal agencies and the trust they place in us to deliver industry-leading solutions.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

Forward Looking Statements

