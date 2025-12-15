Caesars Sportsbook Coming to Rampart Casino in Summerlin Through New Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced a partnership with Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin to open a Caesars Sportsbook inside the property, pending Nevada Gaming Commission approval. Targeting an opening in early 2026, the new sportsbook will deliver an elevated sports wagering experience to the Summerlin community with market-leading technology.

For the first time at a physical sportsbook location in Summerlin, sports fans will be able to complete in-person registration for the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Guests will also be able to make convenient mobile cash deposits and withdrawals.

Caesars Sportsbook at Rampart Casino will be located on the casino floor in the space currently occupied by the property’s existing sportsbook, with convenient access to parking. As part of the upgrade, guests can also expect an enhanced sports viewing experience with a new video wall and a cutting-edge 360-degree LED video display at the sportsbook bar, designed to provide the ultimate game-day experience. Additionally, 20 Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks will be available inside the sportsbook and throughout the casino, giving guests access to thousands of betting markets, mirroring the options available on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

“We are excited to partner with the outstanding team at Rampart Casino to bring the Caesars Sportsbook experience to this marquee property and Summerlin residents for the first time,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “We know there is pent-up demand in the Summerlin community for the quality and depth of our sports betting product, and Rampart is the perfect partner to reach the sports fans in this area.”

“As part of the exciting investments and upgrades we’ve made across the property, we underwent an extensive process to select the right sports betting partner to bring a best-in-class product and technology, brand and service to the property,” said Michelle McHugh, Vice President and General Manager at Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin. “We are confident our guests will appreciate the Caesars Sportsbook retail and mobile offerings, and we look forward to working with the Caesars team on creative initiatives to bring even more sports fans to the property.”

Since its launch in 2021, the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app has continued to enhance its user experience through regular updates, including the launch of its Universal Digital Wallet in June 2025. Now live in 24 jurisdictions, Universal Digital Wallet streamlines the wagering experience for sports bettors who visit Nevada, enabling them to manage funds with seamless access across all Caesars Sportsbook markets.

The Caesars Sportsbook app offers an unparalleled sports wagering experience in Nevada with the most markets available in the state. The expansive wagering menu includes Same Game Parlays, player props, futures, live in-play betting markets and livestreaming of thousands of marquee sporting events, including NFL games, directly within the app. Available to users aged 21 and older, the platform reflects Caesars Entertainment’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class hospitality and a high-quality, regulated sports betting experience with tools that encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits and Cool Off Time Limits.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming Nevada

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 800426, or visit 1800gamblerchat.org.

About Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin

Recently honored with six accolades from Strictly Slots Magazine’s “Best of Slots” awards and voted one of the “Top 3 Las Vegas Casinos” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the elegant 50,000-square-foot Rampart Casino within the Resort at Summerlin 1,400 state-of-the-art slot machines, a 300-seat Bingo Room, 32 table games such as Blackjack, Craps with 10X odds, Roulette, Face-Up Pai Gow Poker, and more. Rampart Casino’s Rampart Rewards club program offers exclusive resort benefits and rewards based on play, including dining, spa and golf discounts as well as complimentary room nights at the JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin. For the latest Rampart Casino news, follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. Contact the casino at (702) 507-5900.