Amprius expands Korea Battery Alliance with three new contract manufacturers.

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced the expansion of the Amprius Korea Battery Alliance (the “Alliance”) following a successful launch event in Daejeon, South Korea.

The Alliance now includes three additional contract manufacturers who join a consortium of Korean companies that contribute capabilities across the lithium-ion battery value chain, including materials, components, and production equipment. Their participation broadens Amprius’ global manufacturing network and provides direct access to Korea’s advanced battery production ecosystem, supporting the Company’s expansion into trusted allied nations.

A central objective of the Alliance is to align Amprius’ global operations with the requirements of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”). By expanding production partnerships in allied countries, Amprius is strengthening secure and compliant supply chain networks needed to serve defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure segments.

“Deepening our partnerships in Korea enables us to scale efficiently while delivering exactly what our customers require,” said Tom Stepien, President of Amprius Technologies. “The Alliance anchors Amprius within a world-class lithium-ion battery manufacturing base and allows us to accelerate SiCore® production within an NDAA-compliant framework.”

“South Korea is a global leader in advanced battery technology, and Amprius is at the forefront of next-generation silicon anode innovation,” said Mayor Lee Jang-woo. “Expanding their partnerships in Daejeon reinforces the city’s standing as a center for energy and materials innovation, and drives new growth across the regional economy.”

With the new partners, Amprius’ contract manufacturing network now exceeds 2 GWh of global capacity. This added scale positions the Company to meet rising demand across its key markets.

The well-attended launch ceremony included Alliance members, local South Korean government officials, investors, industry experts, university researchers, and media. Discussions focused on coordinating production, integrating suppliers, and detailing short-term execution plans.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The Company’s commercially available SiCore® batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, USA where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot line for the fabrication of silicon anode cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com and the Company’s LinkedIn page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “will” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Amprius’ products, the benefits of the Alliance to Amprius, its customers, the members of the Alliance, the industry and Daejeon, the ability of Amprius to scale efficiently and meet customers’ requirements, the ability of Amprius to establish an NDAA-compliant framework, and the capacity of Amprius through its contract manufacturing network. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; Amprius’ ability to commercially produce high performing batteries; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ products; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. More information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.