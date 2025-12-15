InspiriTec Reduces Operating Costs with Genesys Cloud While Advancing Its Mission of Inclusive Employment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced InspiriTec, Inc., is advancing its mission of inclusive employment for veterans and professionals with disabilities by equipping its workforce with the tools to deliver exceptional service. By combining the intelligence of the Genesys Cloud™ platform with a culture rooted in empathy and purpose, the IT-support social enterprise demonstrates how technology can create opportunity, strengthen communities and elevate experiences.

To scale its impact, InspiriTec required a flexible, cloud-based platform capable of unifying its customer engagement operations, supporting a geographically dispersed workforce and adapting to the complex requirements of its government clients. Since moving from its legacy on-premises system to Genesys Cloud, InspiriTec has reduced operating costs while improving uptime and reliability. With the flexibility and stability of Genesys Cloud, InspiriTec can better support its growing government and enterprise clients and can deliver consistent, high-quality service that reflects its mission of inclusion and operational excellence.

“Our work with Genesys represents far more than a technology upgrade; it reflects our purpose,” said John Connolly, president and CEO of InspiriTec. “Genesys has allowed us to modernize how we serve customers and empower our teams with the tools that inspire the confidence to deliver empathetic, high-quality experiences. It’s proof that innovation and inclusion can combine to strengthen the communities we serve.”

Guided by its belief that empowered employees create better customer experiences, InspiriTec leverages technology to support people throughout all stages of their careers. Using Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management, InspiriTec has enhanced forecasting and scheduling, engaged agents through gamification, and applied speech and text analytics and quality management to drive continuous improvement. These advancements have contributed to a 15% reduction in average handle time within the first 45 days of deployment and more efficient and empowered agents.

To further enhance responsiveness, InspiriTec implemented self-service options that make it easier for customers to get quick answers and support without waiting for an agent. This improvement streamlines the customer journey and enables employees to focus on more complex, high-value interactions.

“InspiriTec demonstrates what it means to put people at the heart of every interaction,” said Scott Cravotta, chief customer officer at Genesys. “By using AI to streamline operations and elevate human connection, they’re not only lowering operating costs but also creating meaningful career opportunities for people with disabilities and veterans.”

As InspiriTec looks ahead, the organization is exploring additional AI capabilities such as Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot and Genesys Cloud Predictive Engagement to enhance agent efficiency and personalize customer interactions through deeper real-time insights. These tools give employees intelligent support that enables them to deliver faster, more personalized and empathetic customer experiences.

With Genesys, InspiriTec is not only transforming its operations — it’s shaping a future where technology empowers every person to contribute, connect and thrive. By blending innovation with purpose, the organization demonstrates that accessibility and excellence can work in harmony to create meaningful connections and measurable impact.

Read more about the InspiriTec story here.

