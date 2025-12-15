PCI Government Services and Seekr Partner to Deploy Secure, Cost-Effective AI for Federal Agencies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Government Services (PCI-GS), a technology and mission solutions company owned by the Poarch Creek Indians, today announced a strategic partnership with Seekr, a leader in generative and agentic AI for mission-critical decisions.

This collaboration accelerates the adoption of transparent commercial AI across the Department of War and federal agencies, delivering a force multiplier that transforms operational speed and decision quality. By grounding advanced generative models in robust data readiness protocols, the partnership empowers commanders and agency leaders with automated Course of Action (COA) generation and trusted, actionable intelligence.

PCI-GS’s team will jump-start targeted AI projects to help agencies gain momentum as they focus on doing more with less, under tightened timelines. This partnership improves Agency workforce efficiency by deploying Seekr’s AI solutions to power PCI-GS’s mission-focused data readiness, advanced analytics, and program effectiveness solutions.

About the PCI Government Services (PCI-GS)

PCI Government Services (PCI-GS) is a tribally owned enterprise delivering trusted AI and mission-critical technical solutions to U.S. Federal Agencies and the Department of War. We combine deep mission expertise with auditable, high-integrity AI frameworks to ensure decision superiority and operational reliability for our clients. As an SBA 8(a) certified partner owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, PCI-GS offers agencies flexible, congressionally authorized acquisition pathways that accelerate the deployment of validated technologies while advancing federal small-business objectives. Learn more at www.pci-gs.com.

About the Poarch Creek Indians

The Poarch Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. The Tribe operates a diversified portfolio of commercial enterprises—including federal government contracting companies—to create sustainable revenue that supports education, health, infrastructure, and community programs. Through its SBA 8(a) certified enterprises, the Tribe partners with federal agencies under established acquisition authorities to deliver mission-essential capabilities to the Department of War and civilian agencies, while advancing economic self-determination. Learn more at https://pci-nsn.gov/.