Palantir Announces Renewal of Multi-Year Contract with the DGSI

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announces a three-year renewal of its contract with the DGSI, France's domestic intelligence agency, extending a partnership that has been ongoing for nearly a decade. This agreement relates to the supply of Palantir’s proprietary software platform, as well as the integration, support, and assistance services that are necessary for the software’s deployment and operational use.

This renewal comes at a time when national security challenges require robust, scalable technological capabilities that meet the highest standards in security, confidentiality, and data governance. The scope of Palantir's involvement remains strictly defined and aligned with the operational and regulatory requirements set by the French authorities. Additionally, it is part of a broader effort to support the transition towards French autonomy, in line with the French government’s strategic directions.

Supported by a French team of employees with France-based leadership and governance, Palantir's solutions have supported the French internal intelligence service in its critical work, including during major national events such as the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The renewal of this contract confirms Palantir's role as a technological partner that stands with French institutions responsible for national security and reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge capabilities with the level of rigor and reliability required for essential missions for France.

Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir, said: “We are very proud to support the DGSI in its crucial work in the service of France and its fight against terrorism. This contract renewal reaffirms Palantir's commitment to serving the interests of France since 2016, and ensuring the security of the French people.”

