Palantir Announces Renewal of Multi-Year Contract with the DGSI

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announces a three-year renewal of its contract with the DGSI, France's domestic intelligence agency, extending a partnership that has been ongoing for nearly a decade. This agreement relates to the supply of Palantir’s proprietary software platform, as well as the integration, support, and assistance services that are necessary for the software’s deployment and operational use.

This renewal comes at a time when national security challenges require robust, scalable technological capabilities that meet the highest standards in security, confidentiality, and data governance. The scope of Palantir's involvement remains strictly defined and aligned with the operational and regulatory requirements set by the French authorities. Additionally, it is part of a broader effort to support the transition towards French autonomy, in line with the French government’s strategic directions.

Supported by a French team of employees with France-based leadership and governance, Palantir's solutions have supported the French internal intelligence service in its critical work, including during major national events such as the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The renewal of this contract confirms Palantir's role as a technological partner that stands with French institutions responsible for national security and reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge capabilities with the level of rigor and reliability required for essential missions for France.

Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir, said: “We are very proud to support the DGSI in its crucial work in the service of France and its fight against terrorism. This contract renewal reaffirms Palantir's commitment to serving the interests of France since 2016, and ensuring the security of the French people.”

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Ben Mascall
Media@palantir.com

