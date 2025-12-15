Westminster City Council Partners with Altimetrik to Accelerate Data Cloud Adoption and Deliver AI-driven Public Services

DETROIT & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westminster City Council has appointed Altimetrik, an AI-first data- and digital-engineering company, as its strategic digital partner to lead the rollout of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, marking a major step forward in the council’s long-term digital transformation strategy. This initiative is central to reshaping how data and AI are used to support local Westminster residents, inform decision-making, and address complex social and economic challenges across the community.

Westminster City Council is building a unified digital infrastructure that places its residents at the centre of service delivery. By partnering with Altimetrik, the council expects to accelerate its shift toward an AI-enabled operating model that enhances service quality across key areas, including housing, migration, community well-being, and climate action.

Altimetrik will support the council in creating a connected data ecosystem powered by Snowflake, ensuring that insights can be securely shared across departments and used to support proactive, informed, and equitable public-sector decision-making.

“Westminster City Council is taking a decisive step toward the future of public services by adopting Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. This creates the foundation for earlier intervention, stronger community outcomes, and more inclusive decision-making,” said Altimetrik CEO, Raj Sundaresan. “Altimetrik’s role is to help organizations turn data into real impact through secure, scalable, and responsible digital ecosystems. We are inspired by Westminster’s ambition to redefine what public service delivery can look like for cities around the world.”

Prior to this initiative, the council’s legacy data management systems and fragmented digital infrastructure limited data visibility, governance, and the ability to scale digital services. With the increasing need for interoperability across public bodies, reinforced by the UK Government’s Digital Economy Act 2017, modernising data infrastructure has become essential. Snowflake was selected as the Local Authority’s core platform for its scalability, security, and ability to unify data across diverse services.

“After a highly competitive bidding process, we are pleased to select Altimetrik as our core strategic partner,” said Gurpreet Muctor, Chief Data & Technology Officer, Westminster City Council. “The company’s AI- and data-first delivery approach, combined with a strong track record of generating incremental value, stood out. We look forward to working closely with Altimetrik to deliver impactful improvement to services for our residents through data.”

Following a competitive procurement process, Westminster selected Altimetrik for its proven track record in delivering AI-first, outcomes-driven digital transformation across global organisations.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by Westminster City Council as a strategic partner in its journey to deliver cutting-edge, resident-focused public services,” said Vikas Krishan, Chief Digital Business Officer for the UK & EU at Altimetrik. “By driving the creation of a leading-edge data vision, underpinned by Snowflake, the council has started to develop the foundations for greater citizen engagement and collaboration across London’s public sector.”

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI-first data and digital engineering company helping enterprises accelerate growth through an incremental, product-driven approach. As an official OpenAI services partner, our ALTI AI Adoption Lab™ and DomainForge.ai enable organizations to build and scale enterprise-grade AI solutions.

With nearly 10,000 practitioners worldwide and deep engineering DNA, we help businesses across BFSI, manufacturing, retail & CPG, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences modernize technology, launch new business models, and scale AI adoption, powered by data-led innovation, intelligent digital operations, and automation.

Recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for BFSI and Life Sciences Digital Engineering, Altimetrik also ranks on Glassdoor’s Best Led Companies in 2025, delivering efficiency, visibility, and frictionless growth in the AI era. Learn more at altimetrik.com.