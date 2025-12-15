Scale Asia Ventures Expands Cross-Border AI Investment Platform, Connecting Founders, Capital, and Partners Across Asia and Silicon Valley

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAV (Scale Asia Ventures), a Silicon Valley–based venture firm focused on AI infrastructure and AI-native vertical applications software, today announced the expansion of its cross-border investment platform. By fortifying strategic alliances with key institutional and corporate partners across Asia, SAV is establishing itself as the primary bridge connecting Asia’s advanced manufacturing and enterprise depth with global AI founders and capital markets.

SAV operates deeply on both sides of the Pacific, purpose-built to help founders build global companies from day one. The firm combines Silicon Valley’s product culture and go-to-market execution with Asia’s massive supply chain resources and operational scale.

“We believe the next decade of AI will be defined at the intersection of algorithms, devices, and real-world operations,” said Wally Wang, Founding Managing Partner of Scale Asia Ventures. “Scale Asia Ventures’ platform exists to give founders a direct bridge: Asia’s manufacturing and enterprise demand on one side, and Silicon Valley capital, product culture, and go-to-market on the other.”

Investment Thesis: Three Vectors of Global Convergence

SAV’s investment strategy is rooted in an “AI-first” cross-border vision, focusing on three key areas where Asia’s industrial and market strengths naturally converge with global innovation demands:

Enterprise & Vertical AI Software: Supporting founders building AI platforms and applications for regulated and complex industries such as financial services, logistics, security, and operations.

AI Agents and Automation: Helping teams deploy intelligent agents and copilots that translate local workflows into scalable, global software products.

Applied AI and Physical AI at Scale: Partnering with founders bringing AI into real-world enterprise environments (such as hotels, hospitals, and industrial settings), leveraging Asia's supply chain depth for early validation and connecting with global customers for scale.

Strategic Alliances: Operationalizing the Pan-Asian Corridor

SAV is translating this cross-border vision into a growth engine by establishing deep partnerships with top institutions and corporations in key regions:

KOREA: Connecting Founders, Enterprises, and Capital

To deepen the connection between Korean innovators and global markets, SAV has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korea Business Angels Association (KBAA), under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea.

This collaboration aims to:

Open Channels: Create pathways for international AI startups to access Korean venture capital and corporate partnerships.

Accelerate Deployment: Accelerate the commercialization of Physical AI and applied AI technologies through joint investment and pilot projects.

Global Expansion: Assist Korean startups in entering the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia, while providing structured support for SAV portfolio companies.

“Korea combines world-class technical talent, advanced manufacturing, and strong policy support,” said Ben Eum, Partner at Scale Asia Ventures. “This MOU acts as a bridge: enabling AI teams from Silicon Valley to work directly with Korean industrial partners, while allowing Korean founders to leverage our network to globalize faster.”

JAPAN: Corporate Co-Creation with KDDI

Deepening its footprint in Japan, SAV has been invited by long-term corporate partner KDDI to the exclusive KDDI Executive Innovation Forum 2025 in Tokyo. As part of Japan’s renewed focus on open innovation, this partnership allows SAV to:

Market Access & Piloting: Directly connecting AI agents and vertical applications with Japanese enterprise customers for validation.

Co-Creation: Leveraging KDDI's network assets to co-design AI-native device experiences.

Regional Expansion: Using Japan as a launchpad to explore the deployment of enterprise robotics in service environments and expanding into the broader APAC market.

“Japan’s corporate ecosystem is re-accelerating innovation through deep collaboration with venture platforms,” said Robert Lau, Partner at Scale Asia Ventures. “We provide founders with a structured way to plug into these ecosystems, turning powerful technologies into enterprise-grade solutions and scaling them across Japan and APAC.”

ASIA REGION: Championing the “Local to Global” Vision

SAV recently joined the region’s top fund managers at the prestigious AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum. Partner Ben Eum represented the firm on the panel “Local to global: Navigating volatility,” reinforcing SAV’s commitment to helping ambitious founders navigate macro uncertainty and scale internationally. The appearance underscored SAV’s status as a durable bridge between Asian and U.S. innovation ecosystems.

Operator-Led Team: The Bridge Between East and West

SAV is led by a team with extensive operational experience, specifically designed to execute cross-border strategies:

Wally Wang — Founding Managing Partner : Former product leader at Microsoft Bing, Pebble, and Misfit. Named to Business Insider’s “Seed 100” list of top early-stage investors (2025). He previously led U.S. tech investments for Fosun International and multi-billion dollar family offices, bringing deep product background and cross-border investment experience.

Former product leader at Microsoft Bing, Pebble, and Misfit. Named to list of top early-stage investors (2025). He previously led U.S. tech investments for Fosun International and multi-billion dollar family offices, bringing deep product background and cross-border investment experience. Ben Eum — Partner : Former Head of AI Strategy at Kakao, and AI Strategy Advisor to major enterprises like HyundaiCard, LG CNS and KB Kookmin Bank. With over 20 years of experience at multinational consulting firms and tech giants, he specializes in enterprise AI strategy and cross-border execution.

Former Head of AI Strategy at Kakao, and AI Strategy Advisor to major enterprises like HyundaiCard, LG CNS and KB Kookmin Bank. With over 20 years of experience at multinational consulting firms and tech giants, he specializes in enterprise AI strategy and cross-border execution. Robert Lau — Partner: A four-time IPO operator and veteran Enterprise Software Go-To-Market (GTM) expert. He helped build and lead APAC businesses for ArcSight, Splunk, and Elastic, driving them to become category-defining platforms. He focuses on helping AI and software companies achieve scalable growth in APAC and global markets.

About Scale Asia Ventures

Scale Asia Ventures is a Silicon Valley–based venture capital firm backing AI-native infrastructure and applications, then scales them globally through a network of institutional investors and corporate LPs across the U.S., Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. The firm supports portfolio companies in gaining cross-border market access, strategic hiring support, and a clear path to later-stage capital.