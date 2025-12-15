FPT and Mishima Kosan Partner to Co-Develop Next-Generation Manufacturing Platform

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mishima Kosan Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer, to advance a next-generation AI-powered manufacturing platform and strengthen digital innovation across the sector. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step toward modernizing manufacturing environments on a global scale.

Combining FPT’s global delivery capabilities, AI expertise and infrastructure with Mishima Kosan’s industrial platform and manufacturing knowledge, the partnership aims to deliver integrated digital solutions that enhance agility and innovation for manufacturers worldwide. The unification of FPT’s AI Infrastructure with the cloud-based MK Solution Cloud establishes a scalable digital manufacturing foundation that streamlines development, eliminates complex on-premises environments, and strengthens global competitiveness.

The collaboration also advances MK Solution Cloud through AI-assisted, cloud-based co-development that modernizes control system engineering, reduces reliance on individual expertise, and boosts productivity. Beyond technology, the partnership expands to workforce development via the AI Mentor initiative, which standardizes training, accelerates skill acquisition, and supports multilingual environments. In the next phase, both companies will extend deployment across domestic and global manufacturing sites, supporting the shift toward sustainable, intelligent, AI-enabled operations.

“Japan’s manufacturing landscape is entering a pivotal phase, where AI-driven innovation is becoming central to strengthening productivity and long-term competitiveness,” said Do Van Khac, FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO, FPT Corporation. “As an AI-First company with a long-standing presence in Japan, FPT is committed to driving this transformation. Our collaboration with Mishima Kosan brings together advanced AI, cloud, and engineering capabilities with deep manufacturing expertise, enabling organizations to modernize at speed, operate more intelligently, and advance toward a more sustainable, next-generation industrial future.”

FPT recently marked 20 years of operation in Japan, solidifying its position as one of the largest foreign technology companies in the market. The company now operates 18 offices and innovation hubs across the country, supported by a workforce of 5,000 employees in Japan and more than 15,000 offshore experts serving over 450 global customers. In 2024, FPT recorded more than 500 million USD in revenue in Japan, and is now targeting 1 billion USD by 2027, with the ambition of becoming among the country’s top 15 IT firms.

About FPT

