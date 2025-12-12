AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Hildene Re SPC, Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented on the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Hildene Re SPC, Ltd. (Hildene Re) (Cayman Islands) remain unchanged following the announced acquisition of SILAC Inc. by Hildene Capital Management, LLC. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Hildene Capital Management, LLC announced on Dec. 8, 2025, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SILAC Inc., the parent of SILAC Insurance Company. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The acquisition will be paid entirely in cash and will cover all outstanding common equity of SILAC Inc.

Hildene Re and SILAC Inc. will have different ultimate parent companies under the proposed organizational structure. Hildene Insurance Holdings, LLC will continue to be the majority owner and ultimate parent of Hildene Re. Hildene Holding Company, LLC will become the majority owner of SILAC Inc and its subsidiaries.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.