Aderant and Harvey Announce Market Defining Partnership Connecting Industry Leading Business-of-Law Solutions with AI-Powered Legal Work

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, the global leader in business-of-law solutions, today announced a strategic, market-defining partnership with Harvey, the leading generative AI platform for legal professionals. Together, the companies will deliver the industry’s first deeply connected ecosystem that unites AI-powered legal work with work-to-cash operations — bringing unprecedented transparency, accuracy, and productivity to both the front and back office.

“Harvey is redefining how lawyers work. By connecting that intelligence directly into Aderant, we’re giving firms the ability to track, manage, and measure that work with the transparency and precision law firms have always needed.”-Chris Cartrett, Aderant Share

This partnership marks a milestone in how law firms operate, connecting the work fee earners deliver with the business intelligence administrators’ need to drive firm success. Through this streamlined integration, Aderant-powered business financial management and work-to-cash solutions receive enriched insights into the work performed in Harvey – from drafting and research to review and analysis, while Harvey, in turn, gains deep context back from a law firm’s Aderant solutions.

“This integration represents a significant step forward in how legal professionals manage both the practice and business of law,” said Chris Cartrett, President & CEO of Aderant. “Harvey is redefining how lawyers work. By connecting that intelligence directly into Aderant, we’re giving firms the ability to track, manage, and measure that work with the transparency and precision law firms have always needed.”

While point-to-point integrations are common in legal technology, the Aderant–Harvey partnership is the first to offer a deeply connected AI-to-business-of-law workflow that spans the full lifecycle of legal work — from initial drafting to time entry, matter context, billing insights, and profitability management.

“The future of legal technology is about making existing systems work together intelligently,” said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. “By integrating directly with Aderant, we’re bridging the gap between how lawyers practice law and how firms run their business — something no one else in the industry has achieved.”

By aligning Harvey’s AI-powered legal workflows with Aderant’s trusted business-of-law solutions, firms gain a unified experience that benefits both sides of the house:

get a more fluid, informed way to work — with AI that understands the matters they support and helps them move faster with greater confidence. Administrative and operations teams benefit from increased clarity, improved accuracy, and a more complete picture of the work happening across the firm.

The result is a more connected firm — one where the practice and the business of law support each other seamlessly rather than operating in parallel.

“Our clients have made it clear that as AI reshapes legal work, the next step is connecting that work to the systems that run the firm. This partnership is the moment where that transformation becomes tangible,” added Cartrett.

About Aderant

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice -of -law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Harvey

Harvey is domain-specific AI for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, and EQT, Harvey is used by 700+ customers in 58+ countries.