AM Best Places Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of SILAC Insurance Company (SILAC) (Salt Lake City, UT).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of SILAC have been placed under review with developing implications due to the recent announcement in which Hildene Capital Management, LLC (Hildene) (together with its affiliates), an $18+ billion credit-focused asset manager, signed a definitive agreement to acquire SILAC, Inc., the ultimate parent company of SILAC. Hildene has maintained a strategic minority investment in SILAC since 2022, as well as an existing reinsurance arrangement between SILAC and Hildene Re SPC, Ltd. (Cayman entity). Upon receiving required regulatory approval, Hildene will acquire all of the outstanding common equity of SILAC, Inc. for approximately $550 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

The ratings reflect SILAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management. SILAC’s risk-adjusted capital is currently assessed as strong, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

