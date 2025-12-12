AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of EMC National Life Company; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of EMC National Life Company (EMCNL) (Des Moines, IA). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with developing implications.

The ratings reflect EMCNL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

These rating actions follow the recent announcement that Employers Mutual Casualty Company (EMCC) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ownership interest in EMCNL to Avocet Partners. EMCNL’s holding company, EMC National Life Mutual Holding Company, also intends to sell its ownership interest in EMCNL to Avocet Partners, corresponding with the holding company’s demutualization. The rating downgrades are based on an assessment of EMCNL on a standalone basis, given the material change in its strategic role to EMCC.

The under review with developing implications status reflects the need for AM Best to review the post-transaction details and have further discussions with management regarding the company's future business strategy and any synergies to be derived from the transaction.

