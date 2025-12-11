Enko and Syngenta Advance New, Novel Mode-of-Action Fungicide

MYSTIC, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enko Chem, Inc. announced today that a novel fungicide class of chemistry developed in collaboration with Syngenta Crop Protection has advanced to field testing. The chemistries, discovered through Enko’s ENKOMPASS™ discovery platform, represent a breakthrough in the discovery of effective and safe molecules targeting a novel mode of action that has been the focus of industry efforts for decades.

The collaboration utilized Enko’s precision ENKOMPASS™ platform, which applies DNA-encoded libraries, machine learning, and structural biology to evaluate large numbers of potential molecules with an emphasis on critical performance characteristics. Share

The ongoing program is focused on providing an additional tool to help manage fungal pathogens in cereal production worldwide. Fungal pathogens remain among the most economically damaging threats to global crop production, with yield losses in the billions of dollars annually. The development of resistance to existing chemistries makes the discovery of new modes of action a critical priority for sustainable agriculture.

The collaboration utilized Enko’s precision ENKOMPASS platform, which applies DNA-encoded libraries, machine learning, and structural biology to evaluate large numbers of potential molecules with an emphasis on critical performance characteristics.

Syngenta plans to conduct field testing next year at several locations to assess performance under typical grower conditions. The advancement to the next phase of the collaboration was based on data generated to date in controlled environments.

“This milestone reflects steady progress in a complex area of crop protection research,” said Tony Klemm, CEO of Enko. “We look forward to the next stage of work with Syngenta as testing moves into field environments.”

Enko’s collaboration with Syngenta focuses on discovering and developing new chemistry for novel modes of action for key crop protection challenges.

About Enko®

Enko (Enko Chem Inc.) designs safe and sustainable solutions to farmers’ biggest crop threats today, from pest resistance to new diseases. By applying the latest drug discovery and development approaches from pharma to plants, Enko is bringing an innovation model to agriculture and meeting farmers’ evolving needs. Founded in 2017, and led by a team of proven scientists, entrepreneurs, and agriculture industry veterans, Enko is backed by investors including the Gates Foundation, Anterra Capital, DYDX Capital, Nufarm, Novalis LifeSciences, Germin8 Ventures, TO Ventures Food, and Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund. Enko is headquartered in Mystic, Connecticut, USA. For more information, visit www.enko.ag. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Enko’s Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forecasts, projections, goals, plans, and other forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Enko's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Enko’s control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Enko does not intend to update any forward-looking statements appearing herein in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.

©2025 Enko Chem, Inc. 62 Maritime Drive, Mystic, CT 06355 USA